Power Equipment Announces New Regional Sales Manager for East Tennessee

Tue January 11, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Power Equipment


Justin Kiser
Justin Kiser

Power Equipment, a Bramco company, announced the promotion of Justin Kiser to regional sales manager of east Tennessee, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

In his new position, Kiser is responsible for leading the east Tennessee sales team, including Knoxville, Kingsport and Chattanooga areas, and for the promotion and sale of new, used and rental equipment within that market.

"Justin has been a part of the Power family for two years as the corporate product support manager. He has consistently delivered successful solutions and has developed relationships across the entire Power footprint during this time.

"Prior to joining Power, Justin had a successful 10-year stint at Rush Truck Centers in North Carolina with several positions of increasing responsibility. I look forward to supporting him as he moves into this new position," said Andy Moon, vice president of sales of Power Equipment.

"Justin is familiar with our customers, their businesses and our manufacturers. I am excited to see him continue to grow as a leader with Power Equipment," president Chris Gaylor added.

Kiser also is looking forward to the challenge and moving to a sales focused role within the company.

"I have had the pleasure of working with and supporting all of the Power customers. My goal has always been to ensure we at Power are helping them grow their businesses. This new role allows me to continue these relationships while also building new ones for Power Equipment."




