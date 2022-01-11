Brian Bourne

Power Equipment, a Bramco company, announced Brian Bourne is the new sales manager of central and southern Arkansas.

Bourne is responsible for leading the Little Rock, Ark., sales team in the promotion and sale of new, used and rental equipment within that market.

"Brian comes to Power Equipment with over 22 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry. For many of our Arkansas customers, he will be a familiar face having worked with them through a previous company. His experience across sales, rental and management is invaluable and we are grateful to have him as an integral part of our growing team in Arkansas," said Andy Moon, vice president of sales of Power Equipment.

"Having someone like Brian, who is familiar with the central and southern Arkansas market and knows so many of our customers, is a huge asset for Power Equipment," said President Chris Gaylor. "I look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our Komatsu presence."

"I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to work in such a wonderful industry with great customers," said Bourne. "Power Equipment has always had a great reputation for service, which means as we grow this market, I know we can support it. I am excited to work with the Little Rock team and fully intend to be with Power Equipment for years to come."

Bourne mostly recently worked with H&E Equipment in various sales, rental, national account management and corporate management roles and prior to that was with Hertz Equipment.

Today's top stories