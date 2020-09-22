--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Premier Manufacturing Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Tue September 22, 2020 - West Edition #20
Premier Manufacturing

Matt Weinmann
Matt Weinmann



Premier Manufacturing's reputation as the gold standard for trailer coupling components has helped the Oregon-based company land its new Chief Operating Officer.

Matt Weinmann joins Premier with more than 30 years of experience across numerous manufacturing environments.

"I found the opportunity to join a truly customer-focused company known for their best-in-class products very appealing," Weinmann said.

Weinmann has served in a variety of roles over the years, and comes from Testing Machines Inc, where he was President and VP of Global Operations.

Premier Manufacturing was acquired by Minimizer Holdings LLC in January of 2020. The two companies are working to leverage each other's strengths with a go-to-market strategy that satisfies fleets, OEMs and distributors, and Weinmann's experience will help facilitate this expansion.

"My experiences with business integrations and M&A activity will enable me to help drive and contribute to the integration between Premier and Minimizer to collectively accelerate our one company growth strategy," Weinmann said.

"Our goal is to be the dominant go-to supplier in the commercial vehicle industry for all of our branded portfolio of products," Minimizer Holdings, LLC CEO Christopher Thorpe said. "Matt will help us get there in transitioning the deep manufacturing knowledge from current president Paul Grycko, as he moves to his consulting and board position."

For more information about Premier Manufacturing, visit www.premier-mfg.com.

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing top-of-the-line trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers the highest quality couplings & pintle hitches, drawbar eyes & lunette eyes, hinge assemblies, front end assemblies, dolly jacks, and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing is driven by customer needs. Our innovative designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty or light duty. Your success is what drives our business and we take this seriously. We are a customer-oriented, solutions-based company.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Oregon Premier Manufacturing Trailers