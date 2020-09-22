Premier Manufacturing Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Matt Weinmann

Premier Manufacturing's reputation as the gold standard for trailer coupling components has helped the Oregon-based company land its new Chief Operating Officer.

Matt Weinmann joins Premier with more than 30 years of experience across numerous manufacturing environments.

"I found the opportunity to join a truly customer-focused company known for their best-in-class products very appealing," Weinmann said.

Weinmann has served in a variety of roles over the years, and comes from Testing Machines Inc, where he was President and VP of Global Operations.

Premier Manufacturing was acquired by Minimizer Holdings LLC in January of 2020. The two companies are working to leverage each other's strengths with a go-to-market strategy that satisfies fleets, OEMs and distributors, and Weinmann's experience will help facilitate this expansion.

"My experiences with business integrations and M&A activity will enable me to help drive and contribute to the integration between Premier and Minimizer to collectively accelerate our one company growth strategy," Weinmann said.

"Our goal is to be the dominant go-to supplier in the commercial vehicle industry for all of our branded portfolio of products," Minimizer Holdings, LLC CEO Christopher Thorpe said. "Matt will help us get there in transitioning the deep manufacturing knowledge from current president Paul Grycko, as he moves to his consulting and board position."

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing top-of-the-line trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers the highest quality couplings & pintle hitches, drawbar eyes & lunette eyes, hinge assemblies, front end assemblies, dolly jacks, and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing is driven by customer needs. Our innovative designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty or light duty. Your success is what drives our business and we take this seriously. We are a customer-oriented, solutions-based company.

