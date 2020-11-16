--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Premier Manufacturing Sets Online Records With New Website

Mon November 16, 2020 - West Edition #24
Premier Manufacturing




Since launching its redesigned website over the summer, Premier Manufacturing has seen website traffic climb to record numbers.

Site traffic is up six-fold, according to Premier Director of Marketing Steve Hansen. The spike in site traffic is attributed to new built-in search engine optimization and increased social media activity with content marketing and search engine AdWords.

"We've made numerous changes to www.premier-mfg.com to make the site more user-friendly and incorporating high-resolution imagery that makes it easier for customers to search for the products they need," Hansen said.

Hansen said Premier also has updated its logo and branding images, as well as its territory and distributor maps. Each of these updates makes the new site more user friendly and enjoyable to visit.

"Updating the logos and branding is a critical first step to the overall redesign," said Hansen. "Now that the site is rebuilt and incorporates the updated brand, our focus has shifted to driving customers to the site."

Notable updates to the site include the all-new 820ELA Saf-T-Latch, along with product filters for pintle hitches and jacks. Hansen said these product filters really help customers to select the correct part number based on their needs.

"We've also added a ‘Get a Catalog' feature where site visitors can view or download a digital version of the catalog," said Hansen. "Of course, we will also send them a physical copy if that's their preference."

For more information, visit Premier's website, www.premier-mfg.com.

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers couplings and pintle hitches, drawbar eyes and lunette eyes, hinge assemblies, front end assemblies, dolly jacks and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing is driven by customer needs. Its designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty or light duty.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

