PTR logo

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced the launch of its new, redesigned website.

The new website delivers a modern, streamlined digital experience that reflects PTR's growth, culture and commitment to customers. With filterable fleet and upfit catalogs, product comparison tables, expanded industry content and quick access to 24/7 field service support, the site demonstrates how PTR continues to support and grow with those who are furthering North America's infrastructure.

These updates reflect PTR's commitment to making the rental experience simple, efficient and reliable for its customers. The new site is designed to help crews choose the right trucks, trailers and upfits to get the job done safely and effectively. It also provides direct access to troubleshooting resources and PTR's 24/7 field service team, who are always ready to step in and support crews in the field.

"At PTR, we approach every fleet challenge as if it were our own, and this new website is another way we're sharing knowledge and solutions across the industry," said Jason Gold, CEO of Premier Truck Rental.

Premier Truck Rental's refreshed website is designed to provide customers and partners with an improved resource for exploring solutions and services. It highlights real-world applications, success stories and the ways that PTR consistently delivers measurable impact for customers using fleet rentals as a balanced part of their fleet management process.

Explore fleet rental solutions on PTR's new website at rentptr.com.

