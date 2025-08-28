Premier Truck Rental returns to the 2025 Utility Expo for the sixth consecutive show, showcasing custom solutions tailored to various utility industry sectors. The company will feature purpose-built upfit trucks and utility trailer configurations, highlighting innovation and industry-specific offerings. Boasting 13 custom vehicles, PTR aims to address unique job demands and increase performance for utility projects.

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced its participation in the 2025 Utility Expo, marking the company's sixth time exhibiting at the utility industry's largest tradeshow.

This event, which occurs every other year, will take place Oct. 7-9 in Louisville, Ky.

This year, Premier Truck Rental is highlighting job-ready custom solutions tailored to specific sectors of the utility industry, including renewable energy, transmission, distribution and telecommunications. Each segment will be represented with purpose-built upfit trucks and utility trailer configurations, designed to increase performance, improve job site safety and reduce downtime in the field.

"Utility projects are evolving fast, and each segment of the industry has unique needs and job demands," said Holly Brown, PTR's chief revenue officer (CRO). "That's why PTR focuses on building application-specific work trucks and trailers, and the Utility Expo is the perfect place to show what's possible."

Highlights of PTR's participation at the 2025 Utility Expo include:

• showcasing 13 custom trucks and trailers in their booth;

• partnering with multiple manufacturers across the show floor; and

• organizing their two booths with applicable units to address the unique needs of each project.

PTR's sales and leadership teams will be on-site for the show, facilitating hands-on equipment demonstrations, unit walkarounds and customer consultations throughout the event.

To schedule a meeting with PTR at the Utility Expo, visit booths #E715 and #E613 during the event or contact your PTR sales rep to schedule a meeting in advance.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

