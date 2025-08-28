Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Premier Truck Rental Returns to Utility Expo for Sixth Consecutive Show

    Premier Truck Rental returns to the 2025 Utility Expo for the sixth consecutive show, showcasing custom solutions tailored to various utility industry sectors. The company will feature purpose-built upfit trucks and utility trailer configurations, highlighting innovation and industry-specific offerings. Boasting 13 custom vehicles, PTR aims to address unique job demands and increase performance for utility projects.

    Thu August 28, 2025 - National Edition
    Premier Truck Rental


    Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced its participation in the 2025 Utility Expo.
    Premier Truck Rental photo
    Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced its participation in the 2025 Utility Expo.

    Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced its participation in the 2025 Utility Expo, marking the company's sixth time exhibiting at the utility industry's largest tradeshow.

    This event, which occurs every other year, will take place Oct. 7-9 in Louisville, Ky.

    This year, Premier Truck Rental is highlighting job-ready custom solutions tailored to specific sectors of the utility industry, including renewable energy, transmission, distribution and telecommunications. Each segment will be represented with purpose-built upfit trucks and utility trailer configurations, designed to increase performance, improve job site safety and reduce downtime in the field.

    "Utility projects are evolving fast, and each segment of the industry has unique needs and job demands," said Holly Brown, PTR's chief revenue officer (CRO). "That's why PTR focuses on building application-specific work trucks and trailers, and the Utility Expo is the perfect place to show what's possible."

    Highlights of PTR's participation at the 2025 Utility Expo include:

    • showcasing 13 custom trucks and trailers in their booth;

    • partnering with multiple manufacturers across the show floor; and

    • organizing their two booths with applicable units to address the unique needs of each project.

    PTR's sales and leadership teams will be on-site for the show, facilitating hands-on equipment demonstrations, unit walkarounds and customer consultations throughout the event.

    To schedule a meeting with PTR at the Utility Expo, visit booths #E715 and #E613 during the event or contact your PTR sales rep to schedule a meeting in advance.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Underground Progress: O'Hare's South Conveyance Project Supports 21st Century Airport

    TRULAND Celebrates Community, Cultivates New Generation

    AgroExpo 25 Shows Ag, Construction Equipment Crossover

    ARA, Toro Finish Project, Donate $20K to Bolder Options in Minneapolis, Minn.

    ARA Foundation Completes Impact Project, Donates $20,000 to Playing Field in Madison, Wis.

    Roland Machinery Helps Customers Adopt Technology

    Federal Officials Decide Against Demolishing NYC Block to Build New Penn Station

    What to Look for in a Wheel Loader



     

    Read more about...

    Events Premier Truck Rental The Utility Expo Trucks







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147