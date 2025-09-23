Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Premier Truck Rental Unveils Evolved Mission, Vision, Core Values, Customer Promise

    Premier Truck Rental (PTR) introduces updated mission, vision, core values and customer promise. Emphasizing dedication to customers, innovation, integrity and personalized service, PTR aims to lead in fleet rentals, supporting North America's infrastructure with tailored solutions and dedicated support.

    September 23, 2025 - National Edition

    Premier Truck Rental


    Premier Truck Rental logo

    Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced the launch of its evolved mission, vision, values, and customer promise.

    According to PTR, the heart of the company consists of:

    Mission: "We equip the industries that build, move and power North America's infrastructure — one fleet at a time."

    Vision: "We are transforming a new standard in rentals that fuels growth, empowers people and reshapes North America's infrastructure."

    Core Values: "DRIVE- dedication to customers, reimagine daily, integrity always, value people first and execute with ownership"

    Customer Promise: "We treat your fleet challenges like our own — delivering tailored solutions, fast responses and dedicated service to keep your projects moving forward."

    "These updates run deep," said Jason Gold, CEO of Premier Truck Rental. "Over the last 11 years, we've built a strong foundation and genuine culture of putting customers at the front of our decisions. This commitment is about reinforcing who we are and what we stand for — our prioritization of people, our drive to reimagine daily and our promise to fuel purpose through meaningful partnerships that will raise the bar in fleet rentals."

    By refining its mission, vision, values and customer promise, PTR is setting a higher standard for partnership and service — one that reflects the company's past success while positioning it for continued impact in building and supporting North America's critical infrastructure.

    For more information, visit rentptr.com/about/about-ptr.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




