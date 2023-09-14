List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Prinoth North America Expanding Its Granby Plant

    Thu September 14, 2023 - National Edition
    Prinoth


    (L-R) are Marc-Alain Guerin, HR manager; Kristof Gyorfi, director of supply chain; Patrick Hebert, director of engineering; Lyne Lazure, administrative services director; Stephane Provencher, VP of operations Prinoth Granby Canada; Klaus Tonhaeuser, president and CEO; Julie Bourdon, mayor of Granby; JF Arsenault, Chamber of Commerce; and Patrick St-Laurent, industrial development.
    (L-R) are Marc-Alain Guerin, HR manager; Kristof Gyorfi, director of supply chain; Patrick Hebert, director of engineering; Lyne Lazure, administrative services director; Stephane Provencher, VP of operations Prinoth Granby Canada; Klaus Tonhaeuser, president and CEO; Julie Bourdon, mayor of Granby; JF Arsenault, Chamber of Commerce; and Patrick St-Laurent, industrial development.
    (L-R) are Marc-Alain Guerin, HR manager; Kristof Gyorfi, director of supply chain; Patrick Hebert, director of engineering; Lyne Lazure, administrative services director; Stephane Provencher, VP of operations Prinoth Granby Canada; Klaus Tonhaeuser, president and CEO; Julie Bourdon, mayor of Granby; JF Arsenault, Chamber of Commerce; and Patrick St-Laurent, industrial development. The company will increase its North American manufacturing facility of Granby, from a 120,000-sq.-ft. to a total of 200,000-sq.-ft.

    Prinoth announced an investment of $25 million to expand its current Granby, Canada, plant.

    In order to support the continuous worldwide growth of its crawler carrier business, as well as the growth of its snow grooming sector in North America, the company will increase its North American manufacturing facility of Granby, from a 120,000-sq.-ft. to a total of 200,000-sq.-ft.

    Growing More Than Just Square Footage

    The enlargement will consist of an increase in production capacities. A variety of elements geared towards production modernization and a steadfast dedication to Industry 4.0 practices will be integral to the project.

    With Prinoth products in high demand and the promise that customers have the vehicles they need when they need them, the expansion project strengthens Prinoth's commitment to its customer base. This investment not only secures current jobs but also creates new positions at the facility.

    "Through fresh investments and the introduction of new employment opportunities, we are moving the Granby factory forward propelled by infrastructure growth in the U.S., the development of new markets and new industry specific vehicle developments as well as by having sustained reputable and reliable products that make a real difference in our customers' day-to-day operations", said Operations Vice-President for the Granby Plant, Stéphane Provencher.

    The Prinoth management team puts employee wellbeing at the forefront of its decision-making.

    "We're always taking into consideration how these new spaces will be occupied by our employees. A few years back, we added air conditioning to our production spaces and we will carry on the AC distribution for our workers' comfort. It makes a big difference for them when you do physical work like they do," said Provencher.

    Legacy Products

    The Granby plant is where Prinoth employees design and produce the iconic Panther crawler carrier vehicle models, the Bison snow groomer and the SW50 snow removal machine. Throughout its 28-year existence, the plant has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and upheld industry-leading manufacturing practices.

    "Our Granby Canada Plant team plays a vital role in supporting our company's purpose statement of enabling our customers to be successful through our sustainable technology that delivers perfect results in challenging conditions and as such, we are very happy to see this project come to fruition," said Provencher.

    The expansion has already begun, with the entire construction expected to be completed by November 2024.

    For more information, visit www.prinoth.com.

    For more information, visit www.prinoth.com.




