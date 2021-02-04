Prinoth is well-known for its crawler carriers but also manufactures a wide range of mulching equipment and carriers.

As a cutting-edge company where the latest developments and innovations in agriculture and forest management are, Prinoth continuously invests in developing high quality products including the latest excavator attachment, the M450e-1090.

High Stability, Durability at Low Weight

The M450e-1090 suits a wide range of excavators from 8.8 to 16.5 tons, as well as carrier vehicles with booms up to maximum 90 hp and thus expands the capacity of the M450e-900 mulcher.

The power requirement is reduced by two-stage counter cutting at the material inlet, which prevents the rotor from being blocked by large pieces of wood drawn in. Due to the gear motors used in this model, no leakage oil line is required, so the machine can be attached to any excavator boom without additional conversion measures: "Plug & Mulch".

Mulching Heads for All Standard Excavator Models

Prinoth offers the complete range between 6 to 30 tons. Its M450e-900 for 6 to 12 tons, the M450e-1100 for 12 to 18 tons and the M550e-1300 for 18 to 30 tons excavators.

For universal use with carrier vehicles from 12 to 18 tons, the M450e-1100 offers a hydraulic variable displacement motor and the one-sided rotor drive characterizes a nearly maintenance-free power belt drive. The robust design of the machine and the innovative concept of counter-blades reduce power requirement and guarantee the best performance, according to the manufacturer. With a special customized mounting bracket, it is instantly ready for simple implementation on a Sennebogen 718e, for example.

The M550-1300 is the biggest mulching head in this range and covers excavators from 18 to 30 tons. They all stand for top shredding quality, maximum safety and simple handling. With the flexibility of choosing different rotor types and tools, operators can achieve a perfect cutting performance and reduce the power demand at the same time.

Common excavator brands for the M550e-1300 for example are Doosan and Komatsu.

Prinoth Vegetation Management

Prinoth Vegetation Management is in Herdwangen, Germany, and constitutes the third and latest addition of Prinoth, which also manufactures snow groomers and tracked vehicles.

With its robust tracked carrier vehicles ranging from 275 to 640 hp and its high-performance mulching solutions, Prinoth Vegetation Management provides sustainable solutions for clearing and re-cultivating forest areas, clearing streets for power lines, and transforming unused scrubland into areas that can be used for agriculture or forest management.

Machinery and mulchers are developed and produced at the Herdwangen site, which employs approximately 130 staff. Prinoth is part of the HTI Group (High Technology Industries) with more than 3,800 employees across the globe.

For more information, visit www.prinoth.com/en/.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories