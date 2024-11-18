Planned maintenance of machinery is vital for preventing unexpected downtime and prolonging equipment lifespan. Consistent inspections, fluid checks, battery maintenance, tire/track assessments, and proper preparation of attachments are essential steps to ensure optimal performance and efficiency on the job site.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat Proactive maintenance will keep your machines operating optimally and help mitigate unexpected downtime on your job sites.

We all know the revenue needle stops moving during unexpected downtime. That's why preventive maintenance is so important.

Your ability to protect your assets and prolong their lifespan is largely dependent on creating a consistent maintenance plan.

Here are five proactive maintenance tips that will keep your machines operating optimally and help mitigate unexpected downtime on your job sites.

Be Consistent

First and foremost, it is crucial to adhere to the operation and maintenance manual recommendations specific to your equipment. These manuals provide detailed information on maintenance intervals, related parts, and include instructions and diagrams to facilitate proper upkeep.

Whether you're operating a compact track loader, skid-steer loader, compact excavator, tractor, telehandler or any other machine — regular equipment inspections are essential.

Assessing wear points and evaluating machine parts and functionality are crucial steps to ensure equipment operates at peak performance. Consistent visual inspection is a great way to identify potential issues before they become larger problems that may require more support and money to repair.

Operators should perform an inspection around the machine prior to each day's use to make sure there are no major damages, leaks or other concerns.

Are your attachments performing properly? Are there significant wear points on your tires or tracks? It's important to check parts and components, taking special care to spot any loose or broken parts that, should be repaired, and lubricate components as needed.

Inspect Fluid Levels and Filters

Fluids — including engine oils, coolant, hydraulic fluid and drive motor lubricants — need to be checked regularly and in some instances, daily. To better understand the maintenance intervals for fluid levels and filters on your equipment, you should always check the operation and maintenance manual, which is typically stored in the machine's cab.

Using the wrong lubricants can lead to unnecessary repairs, so make sure to work with your dealership to match fluids to the proper ambient temperatures and to the manufacturer's recommendations.

Additionally, changing filters on a consistent basis can help reduce potential system contamination and extend the life of core components.

Check the Battery

Make sure the battery of your machine is in good working condition with no visible signs of wear or damage. If you disconnect the battery during non-working seasons, such as winter, be sure it's reconnected properly and is fully charged. Connections on the battery should be clean to prevent hard starting and charging issues.

For electric equipment like the Bobcat T7X compact track loader, E10e and E19e compact excavators, or the ZT6000e zero-turn mower, battery charging is even more important. By design, these innovative machines can carry a charge for a full day's work, but it's essential that equipment is proactively charged during non-working hours, so the equipment is ready to tackle tomorrow's toughest jobs. Charge time varies depending on equipment type and electrical supply being used.

Assess Tires, Tracks

Job sites or projects with challenging terrain can put strain on your equipment, and your tires and tracks are not immune.

Construction, landscaping, demolition and forestry job sites can create significant wear on tires. To start each workday, operators should check tire pressure, tread depth, dirt or substance buildups, tire valve caps and sidewalls.

When it comes to tracks, proper track tension ensures top performance and extends the life of the undercarriage. Tracks must not be too loose or too tight, this will aid in minimizing downtime, reduce wear on the track drive components, and ensure your machine is properly setup to navigate the terrain on your job site.

Prepare Equipment Attachments Ahead of Time

Attachments require the same maintenance attention as the machine itself. Visual checks of the hydraulic hoses, cylinders and guards on the attachments can help determine if wear or damage has occurred. Everything that engages with the ground should also be looked at for wear and damage.

Connect attachments and operate them briefly to make sure the attachment works properly before taking it to the job site. Similarly to the fluid of your machine, check attachment-specific fluid levels and change them as needed.

Having often-used parts and components accessible can significantly reduce the time required to perform planned maintenance, which translates to more working hours and serving your valued customers.

Your equipment is a key part of your business, so prioritizing planned maintenance ensures your valuable investment remains in top condition.

