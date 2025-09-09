Thor photo Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment.

Process Machinery Inc. (PMI), an aggregate processing equipment, service and plant designer, announced a new partnership with Thor Global Enterprises Ltd. PMI will now serve as the authorized Thor dealer for the Ohio market, expanding its ability to deliver innovative material handling solutions to producers across the region.

Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment. In 1992, Thor introduced the first telescopic conveyor for bulk stockpiling, dramatically reducing material segregation and increasing efficiency for producers.

Today, Thor's product line includes telescopic radial stackers, low-profile conveyors and Slide Stax portable transfer conveyors, engineered to meet the demands of mining, aggregate, recycling, agriculture, ports and more, according to the company.

"Process Machinery is excited to be partnering with Thor Global," said Daniel Miles, president of Process Machinery Inc. "Thor shares our commitment to developing innovative solutions that meet customers' needs with engineered precision. Their product offering complements PMI's strategy to be a complete solutions provider for our customers."

"We are proud to partner with PMI, a trusted name in the aggregate industry," said Torben Johannsen CEO of Thor Global Enterprises Ltd. "Their reputation for technical expertise, complete plant design, customer service and commitment to long-term relationships makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our reach and provide innovative equipment to producers across North America."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for PMI as it continues to expand its product offerings and strengthen its role as a one-stop shop for the aggregate, sand and gravel industry. Customers in Ohio can now access Thor's equipment through PMI's experienced sales team, supported by full-service parts and maintenance programs. 

