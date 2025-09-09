Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Process Machinery Partners With Thor Global Enterprises

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    Process Machinery Inc.


    Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment.
    Thor photo
    Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment.
    Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment.   (Thor photo) In 1992 Thor introduced the first telescopic conveyor for bulk stockpiling, dramatically reducing material segregation and increasing efficiency for producers.   (Thor photo) Thor’s product line includes telescopic radial stackers, low-profile conveyors and Slide Stax portable transfer conveyors, engineered to meet the demands of mining, aggregate, recycling, agriculture, ports and more, according to the company.   (Thor photo)   (Thor logo)   (PMI logo)

    Process Machinery Inc. (PMI), an aggregate processing equipment, service and plant designer, announced a new partnership with Thor Global Enterprises Ltd. PMI will now serve as the authorized Thor dealer for the Ohio market, expanding its ability to deliver innovative material handling solutions to producers across the region.

    Founded in 1969, Thor Global is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in bulk material handling equipment. In 1992, Thor introduced the first telescopic conveyor for bulk stockpiling, dramatically reducing material segregation and increasing efficiency for producers.

    Today, Thor's product line includes telescopic radial stackers, low-profile conveyors and Slide Stax portable transfer conveyors, engineered to meet the demands of mining, aggregate, recycling, agriculture, ports and more, according to the company.

    "Process Machinery is excited to be partnering with Thor Global," said Daniel Miles, president of Process Machinery Inc. "Thor shares our commitment to developing innovative solutions that meet customers' needs with engineered precision. Their product offering complements PMI's strategy to be a complete solutions provider for our customers."

    "We are proud to partner with PMI, a trusted name in the aggregate industry," said Torben Johannsen CEO of Thor Global Enterprises Ltd. "Their reputation for technical expertise, complete plant design, customer service and commitment to long-term relationships makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our reach and provide innovative equipment to producers across North America."

    This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for PMI as it continues to expand its product offerings and strengthen its role as a one-stop shop for the aggregate, sand and gravel industry. Customers in Ohio can now access Thor's equipment through PMI's experienced sales team, supported by full-service parts and maintenance programs. 

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Significant Corridor H Project Proceeds

    Plunging Into Digitalization

    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    CB's Tom Schachner to Retire After Four Decades in Heavy Equipment Industry

    Paramount Construction: Small Jobs to Multi-Million Dollar Conn. Projects

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    PennDOT Displays Plans Online for Three Dauphin County Bridge Projects to Be Bid in One Contract

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Process Machinery Inc. Recycling Thor







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147