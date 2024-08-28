Photo courtesy of New Holland Agriculture New Holland simplified operation with a selection of tailor-made modes designed to maximize operator productivity based on the job at hand.

From large cattle operations to commercial haymakers, a wide array of features aimed to lift operator productivity to new heights can be found on new TH Series telehandlers from New Holland.

The three-model lineup features the TH7.42 PLUS, TH7.42 ELITE and TH9.35 PLUS and provides capacity, comfort, operating and styling updates.

New Control Layout Simplifies Operation

Inside the 360-degree Vision Cab, operators will immediately notice the new 7-in. InfoView color LCD display in the right front corner. At a quick glance, key operating information can be viewed, like ground speed, engine RPMs and fuel levels, as well as the optional rearview camera when in reverse.

Adjacent to the display, a new LED-based Load Moment Indicator (LMI) with stability risk level alerts the operator if the machine reaches the maximum authorized load condition.

Operators will benefit from a new armrest designed to maximize arm and wrist comfort when using the joystick. This armrest features an encoder that lets operators make machine adjustments and interact with the InfoView display without changing hand position. A new keypad also is found on the armrest and includes controls for a variety of operating modes, engine speed management, hydraulic power management, boom aggressiveness, the rearview camera and more.

A new joystick is mounted to the front of the armrest and integrates control of 3rd-function hydraulics, forward and reverse shuttling, transmission declutch and boom operation. With an enhanced continuous flow function, engine speed and auxiliary flow rate can be precisely adjusted and activated on the joystick button to drive an attachment, like a broom or silage defacer. The engine speed control button lets the operator set and store an RPM for operating a specific attachment.

Aside from controls, operators also will benefit from improved noise suppression and visibility. Due to several design developments and a quiet engine, in-cab noise levels are just 71 decibels, which is slightly louder than a normal conversation. Another key aim in development was to reduce blind spots over the front of the boom, particularly when raised and fully lowered.

By combining a wide and deep front screen with slim "A"-pillars, operator visibility from the seat is enhanced. In addition, the new hood design not only provides a more modern, dynamic look with New Holland's signature Inspired by Nature styling, it provides more lateral visibility due to a more aggressive slope, according to the manufacturer.

Photo courtesy of New Holland Agriculture

Mode to Match Every Job

No two jobs a telehandler handles are alike on a farm. In response, New Holland simplified operation with a selection of tailor-made modes designed to maximize operator productivity based on the job at hand. Whether it's fast operation or precision application, operators can adjust the joystick and boom response to meet high and low sensitivity needs.

In Loading Mode, priority is given to fast shuttling and rapid boom movement, perfect for stacking large square bales on a trailer in the field. Handling Mode prioritizes smooth shuttling and boom operation, like when feathering an expensive commodity into a TMR mixer or making short movements in tight spaces. In Transport Mode, boom hydraulics are disabled, smooth power shuttling is enabled and two-wheel steer is engaged to provide maximum safety and peace of mind.

Another innovative feature is the new Forklift Mode, which simplifies stacking objects like bales. When engaged, operators control automatic boom extension and retraction to achieve a vertical pattern, just like a forklift operates.

Active Bucket Shake provides further efficiency in applications surrounding cattle chores. When activated, operators press a button on the joystick and hold the joystick to the left or right. Whether loading a spreader with pen-packed manure or shaking silage out of a bucket into a TMR, operators will benefit from this feature as rapid jiggling of the joystick left and right to release material is eliminated. Across a day, small repeat movements lead to fatigue, which is why innovative solutions like Active Bucket Shake can play a key role in enhancing operator comfort and productivity.

Powering Productivity

Under the hood is a Stage V-compliant 4.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine built by FPT Industrial. These clean-running engines utilize ECOBlue HI-eSCR 2 emission technology and provide an industry-leading 1,000-hour service intervals. On the TH7.42 PLUS and TH9.35 PLUS, 133 maximum horsepower is delivered, while the TH7.42 ELITE packs 145 max horsepower to deliver even more capacity.

Transferring power to the ground is a new 6Fx3R PowerShift transmission that is standard on all models. New gears provide smoother shifting and acceleration, plus their ratios improve performance on inclines and towing at higher transport speeds. Directional changes are easy with a column-mounted power shuttle or the joystick. Three adjustment levels of shuttle response let operators adjust to the job at hand.

Hydraulics to Maximize Efficiency

Another innovative feature is the award-winning electrohydraulic self-leveling attachment system. This system replaces the compensation cylinder, which usually manages self-leveling, with a pair of angle sensors that transmit the boom's position in real time to an electronic module. From there, the tilt cylinder's precise oil flow requirement is instantly calculated, resulting in rapid, accurate self-leveling of an attachment.

For operators, this means less material spillage from buckets and less maintenance because of fewer mechanical components.

When pushing into piles of material with high resistance, like at a silage bunker, it's essential to have constant hydraulic power while maximizing pushing power to fill a bucket. To deliver this, the TH Series is equipped with Hydraulic Power Management. With the push of a button on the keypad, engine speed automatically increases when the telehandler recognizes heavy loads.

The official North America launch of the new TH Series telehandlers took place at the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27 to 29.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

