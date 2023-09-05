List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Progress Being Made at Tesla's $375M Battery Facility

    Tue September 05, 2023 - West Edition #19
    Tesla


    The Tesla construction project broke ground in May 2023 and numerous construction activities have taken place over the summer. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
    The Tesla construction project broke ground in May 2023 and numerous construction activities have taken place over the summer. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
    The Tesla construction project broke ground in May 2023 and numerous construction activities have taken place over the summer. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
Tesla is investing $375 million to build the facility on the Gulf Coast that will help it secure a domestic supply of lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient used to make batteries for its electric vehicles, and its home- and utility-scale batteries. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
Crews are performing soil stabilization to generate long-term strength. This reaction produces stable calcium silicate hydrates and calcium aluminate hydrates. The calcium from the lime reacts with the aluminates and silicates solubilized from the clay. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
The site will deploy for the first time ever at scale an acid-free lithium refining process which "eliminates the use of hazardous reagents and byproducts in favor of more inert options." (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
Full production at the site is expected to be achieved by 2025. (X/Joe Tegtmeyer photo)

    Tesla officially broke ground at its new Lithium Refinery outside Corpus Christie, Texas, in May. Since then, there have been a number of construction activities under way at the facility.

    The site has grown in width and depth. Trenching and vertical assembly is taking place.

    Tesla is investing $375 million to build the facility on the Gulf Coast that will help it secure a domestic supply of lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient used to make batteries for its electric vehicles, and its home- and utility-scale batteries.

    The automaker plans to produce enough battery-grade lithium at the new factory to support the production of 1 million electric cars annually.

    The site will deploy for the first time ever at scale an acid-free lithium refining process which "eliminates the use of hazardous reagents and byproducts in favor of more inert options," the company added.

    Full production at the site is expected to be achieved by 2025, Tesla said.

    Tesla stated that the plant will later employ 250 people full-time and nearly 1,000 jobs will be created for construction. The 250 full-time employees, including production technicians, plant managers and engineers, are to be partly trained and recruited locally. To this end, Tesla is investing in several educational projects in the region.




