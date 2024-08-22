Photo courtesy of Case The acquisition marks a new period of growth for PTI as it increases its overall footprint from 22 to 27 locations.

Case Construction Equipment dealer Progressive Tractor & Implement Co. LLC (PTI) is acquiring the stores and territories of Heartland Equipment to expand its business into the northeastern Arkansas and Memphis areas and help more customers in the region succeed with Case equipment.

The acquisition marks a new period of growth for leading equipment dealer PTI as it increases its team to more than 500 employees and its overall footprint from 22 to 27 locations, supplying the latest construction and agricultural equipment from Case CE and Case IH.

After the acquisition, PTI will offer construction equipment in Jonesboro and West Memphis, Ark., in addition to existing Case Construction Equipment locations in Opelousas, Lacassine and Lafayette, La.

"This is an important time for our organization," said Thomas Soileau, PTI owner and dealer principal. "We are thrilled to welcome the employees of Heartland Equipment into the PTI family and are excited to work with the wonderful people in these communities. We pride ourselves on our ability to provide first-class service to our customers and look forward to enhancing our reach and capabilities as we grow our business into northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas of Memphis, Tennessee."

Founded in 1991, PTI has accumulated a diversified customer base over the past 30 years by providing exemplary hands-on service, building community and working hard to earn customers' trust. Earlier this year, Case recognized PTI as the winner of its Power Abe Award, also known as the Case Dealer of the Year Award, in recognition of its leading performance in sales, service and financing for customers.

"Progressive Tractor & Implement has demonstrated time and again a rock-solid commitment to customers and advancing the Case brand through exceptional quality, service and hip-pocket support," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "We're excited to see them grow and offer more innovative Case equipment to help crews and contractors achieve great things on the job site."

"We also celebrate the continuation of a strong Case customer support legacy in the area, built by Jerry Underwood, owner of Heartland Equipment," added Terry Dolan. "Jerry started selling Case equipment in his early 20s and has grown with Case over the years into dealership management and ultimately ownership. We appreciate and congratulate Jerry for his decades of partnership and contribution to Case success."

For more information, visit www.progressive-tractor.com and www.casece.com.

