List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Progressive Tractor & Implement Grows Within Case Dealer Network

    Progressive Tractor & Implement Co. LLC expands by acquiring Heartland Equipment to provide Case equipment in northeastern Arkansas and Memphis. This growth adds locations, employees, and enhances service capabilities. Recognized for exemplary customer service and awarded Case Dealer of the Year.

    Thu August 22, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Case


    The acquisition marks a new period of growth for PTI as it increases its overall footprint from 22 to 27 locations.
    Photo courtesy of Case
    The acquisition marks a new period of growth for PTI as it increases its overall footprint from 22 to 27 locations.

    Case Construction Equipment dealer Progressive Tractor & Implement Co. LLC (PTI) is acquiring the stores and territories of Heartland Equipment to expand its business into the northeastern Arkansas and Memphis areas and help more customers in the region succeed with Case equipment.

    The acquisition marks a new period of growth for leading equipment dealer PTI as it increases its team to more than 500 employees and its overall footprint from 22 to 27 locations, supplying the latest construction and agricultural equipment from Case CE and Case IH.

    After the acquisition, PTI will offer construction equipment in Jonesboro and West Memphis, Ark., in addition to existing Case Construction Equipment locations in Opelousas, Lacassine and Lafayette, La.

    "This is an important time for our organization," said Thomas Soileau, PTI owner and dealer principal. "We are thrilled to welcome the employees of Heartland Equipment into the PTI family and are excited to work with the wonderful people in these communities. We pride ourselves on our ability to provide first-class service to our customers and look forward to enhancing our reach and capabilities as we grow our business into northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas of Memphis, Tennessee."

    Founded in 1991, PTI has accumulated a diversified customer base over the past 30 years by providing exemplary hands-on service, building community and working hard to earn customers' trust. Earlier this year, Case recognized PTI as the winner of its Power Abe Award, also known as the Case Dealer of the Year Award, in recognition of its leading performance in sales, service and financing for customers.

    "Progressive Tractor & Implement has demonstrated time and again a rock-solid commitment to customers and advancing the Case brand through exceptional quality, service and hip-pocket support," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "We're excited to see them grow and offer more innovative Case equipment to help crews and contractors achieve great things on the job site."

    "We also celebrate the continuation of a strong Case customer support legacy in the area, built by Jerry Underwood, owner of Heartland Equipment," added Terry Dolan. "Jerry started selling Case equipment in his early 20s and has grown with Case over the years into dealership management and ultimately ownership. We appreciate and congratulate Jerry for his decades of partnership and contribution to Case success."

    For more information, visit www.progressive-tractor.com and www.casece.com.




    Today's top stories

    Fay Razes Monongahela Lock and Dam No. 3

    Construction Crews Utilize Helicopter to Assist With Project

    Proper Articulated Dump Truck Maintenance Reduces Downtime, Lowers Costs

    Longview Bridge and Road Build Replaces Two Texarkana Spans

    VIDEO: ASV Launches New Generation RT-65 Compact Track Loader, Featuring Yanmar Power

    Traffic Could Begin Moving Across Tampa Bay's Howard Frankland Bridge in Early 2025

    Cianbro-Middlesex Leads WALK Bridge TIME-2 Project in Norwalk

    Quality Fleet Service Acquires New England Road Equipment in Mass.



     

    Read more about...

    Arkansas Business News Case Heartland Equipment Progressive Tractor & Implement Tennessee







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA