Top campaign strategists Karl Rove and Jim Messina will offer Work Truck Week 2026 attendees expert insights into the American political landscape ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

The Republican and Democrat will share the stage for a bipartisan conversation as keynote speakers at NTEA Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Work Truck Week runs March 10–13, 2026, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. It encompasses The Work Truck Show, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting with keynote speakers, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA — The Work Truck Association.

Rove and Messina are two of the most sought-after pundits on politics due to their deep understanding and shrewd analysis of the political scene. Both have orchestrated successful presidential campaigns and have served as senior White House advisors, Rove for President George W. Bush, and Messina for President Barack Obama. Their keynote discussion will be moderated by Rick Albertini, 2026 NTEA Convention chair, and president & CEO at Phenix Truck & Van of Pomona, Calif.

"Given the current state of American politics, it can be tough to find a balanced perspective," Albertini said. "We are giving Work Truck Week attendees the opportunity to hear about important issues from both sides. Rove and Messina will share their insider perspectives on what is happening in the country, what it means and what we can expect in the future. Along the way, they'll also provide valuable tips about leadership, strategy and planning."

Karl Rove

Before rising to national prominence as "The Architect" of Bush's successful 2000 and 2004 White House campaigns, Rove was president of Karl Rove + Company, a public affairs firm that represented more than 75 Republican U.S. Senate, Congressional and gubernatorial candidates across 24 states.

He served as senior advisor to the president from 2000–2007 and as deputy chief of staff from 2004–2007. Rove oversaw the offices of strategic initiatives, political affairs, public liaison and intergovernmental affairs and was deputy chief of staff for policy, coordinating the White House policy-making process.

Today, Rove is a Fox News contributor and writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. He is the author of the New York Times Bestseller "Courage and Consequence" and the critically acclaimed "The Triumph of William McKinley." He has written for various publications, including The Daily Beast, Financial Times, Forbes, Newsweek, Washington Post and The Weekly Standard.

Rove serves on the University of Texas Chancellor's Council executive committee and is president of the board of trustees of the Texas State History Museum Foundation. He was inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame in 2012.

Jim Messina

The mastermind behind Obama's successful 2012 re-election campaign, Messina merged technology and politics in unprecedented ways to establish the modern presidential campaign. While serving as Obama's deputy chief of staff, Messina was integral to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and the landmark repeal of "Don't Ask Don't Tell."

Prior to joining the Obama campaign, Messina spent more than 20 years as chief of staff for various senate and house offices where he worked to pass key legislation such as multiple tax cut bills, the Medicare prescription drug bill and several trade agreements.

In 2013, he launched The Messina Group to provide strategic consulting to businesses around the world while continuing to advise Democratic organizations on domestic political issues. Messina and his team have advised more than a dozen presidents and prime ministers across five continents, including the UK's Theresa May and David Cameron, Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, Italy's Matteo Renzi and Spain's President Mariano Rajoy.

As CEO of The Messina Group, he provides insight on news outlets including MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, Bloomberg, BBC and others. Messina serves on the boards of Global Counsel, Blockchain.com, Fortera, Vectra.ai, LanzaTech, the United States Soccer Foundation, The Wilderness Society and the Montana Land Reliance.

