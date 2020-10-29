The T62 compact track loader has a 68-hp engine and a 2,150-lb. rated operating capacity. The S62 is equipped with 68-hp engine and 2,100-lb. rated operating capacity.

Bobcat Company has added products to its lineup to meet customers' changing needs. The newest product offering is the 60-frame size loader models — and first radius-lift-path loaders — to the R-Series lineup: the Bobcat R-Series T62 compact track loader and S62 skid-steer loader.

These new models join the current R-Series lineup, including: 70 frame-size loaders — T76 compact track loader and S76 skid-steer loader — as well as the four other 60-frame loaders — T64 and S64 loaders and the T66 and S66 loaders.

The T62 compact track loader has a 68-hp engine and a 2,150-lb. rated operating capacity. The S62 is equipped with 68-hp engine and 2,100-lb. rated operating capacity.

Redesigned Bobcat Inline Engine and Durable Direct-Drive System

The R-Series T62 and S62 models offer a redesigned 2.4-liter Tier IV Bobcat engine. The new inline engine design and a durable direct-drive system ensures high performance in a compact machine profile.

This redesigned Bobcat engine meets Tier IV regulations without a diesel particulate filter (DPF), reducing downtime that occurs with DPF regeneration and long-term DPF maintenance costs. Bobcat engines feature a robust combustion chamber that handles more pressure and produces more usable horsepower and torque than ever before, meaning better performance for pushing, digging, lifting and operating attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Improved Cooling System

As operators require compact equipment to run longer and do bigger, more difficult jobs, better cooling is essential. The R-Series cooling system is completely redesigned for optimal operation and maximum uptime. Key R-Series cooling system improvements include a larger, higher-capacity radiator; fan size that has increased by approximately 50 percent, which achieves more cooling at a slower rotation; and a tailgate with heavy-duty steel louvers allowing for optimal airflow while still providing defense against jobsite debris.

Increased Lift Capabilities

From a heavy bucketful of material to a truck filled with hefty pallets, the ability to lift more and carry more provides a true measure of loader productivity. R-Series loaders are equipped with new, stronger cast-steel lift arm sections, and powerful hydraulics to improve lifting capabilities. The R-Series lift arms are stronger in key areas, yet offer a slimmer profile to ensure optimal performance and increased visibility.

Visibility

R-Series loaders bring more comfort to challenging jobs with their enhanced visibility, comfortable controls, numerous options and roomy environment. The clear-side enclosure option reduces steel mesh screens from the side windows, giving operators a clear view to the sides of the machine to help maneuver more confidently.

R-Series loaders come standard with front and rear LED lights for far-reaching visibility in low-light situations. Operators also can upgrade to optional premium LED lights that wrap around the cab's upper corners or add side LED lights to illuminate even more of the jobsite.

R-Series 60 and 70 frame-size loaders come rear-camera ready; the rear camera integrates seamlessly with the in-cab display to provide an on-demand, automatic or continuous rear view.

One-Piece, Sealed and Pressurized Cab

The new one-piece, sealed and pressurized cab design provides a near-seamless interior for a new level of operator comfort. The roomier design offers a sealed and pressurized environment that repels dust and dirt in the cab, isolates the operator from engine and hydraulic noise, and enhances the efficiency of heating and air conditioning.

When it's time for maintenance or repairs, the entire R-Series cab lifts out of the way to provide improved service access — with hardware on the cab exterior for easy removal.

5-Link Torsion Suspension Undercarriage

Available on all R-Series compact track loaders is the Bobcat 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage option, which dramatically reduces stress and vibration, making operation more comfortable, according to the manufacturer.

Cast-Steel Attachment Mounting System

A new cast-steel Bob-Tach attachment mounting system provides a stronger connection point with more metal where it's really needed. The cast-steel design requires fewer welds overall, plus features openings that allow dirt and debris to pass through.

Additional features include:

Standard 5-in. display or optional 7-in. display with Bluetooth connectivity offering full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities

Ergonomic, eye-level push-button controls

Protected battery with remote jumpstart

A new, larger fuel filter enabling better system protection and longer filter life

Adjustment-free engine belts for quick, easy serviceability

Standard keyless start and theft protection

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.