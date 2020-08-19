--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Ranko Equipment Now Offering LiuGong NA Forklift Advantages

Wed August 19, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
LiuGong

Bryan Erixon, co-founder of Ranko Equipment
Bryan Erixon, co-founder of Ranko Equipment



Ranko Equipment of Des Moines, Iowa, is now an authorized dealer of LiuGong North America (LiuGong NA) Forklift Division's product line.

Eva Erixon, Ranko Equipment president and co-founder, said the line of forklifts offered through LiuGong North America adds to a full range of solutions Ranko offers its customers, many representing the agriculture industry.

"We take a pride in our service department that is very responsive to our customer's needs," said Erixon. "Ranko is committed to offering the same excellent service for LiuGong forklifts as for other lines we offer. With help of LiuGong North America and their excellent dealer support and warranty, Ranko can keep its LiuGong customers up and running."

Founded in 2016, Ranko Equipment sells, services and repairs new and used industrial and agricultural machinery from its headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, in a broad service area that includes parts of bordering states such as Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The dealer offers both shop and in-field service with three service techs, two service vans and a large, on-site shop facility.

For more information, visit rankoeq.com and liugongna.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Forklifts Iowa LiuGong Ranko Equipment