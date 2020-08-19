Ranko Equipment Now Offering LiuGong NA Forklift Advantages

Bryan Erixon, co-founder of Ranko Equipment

Ranko Equipment of Des Moines, Iowa, is now an authorized dealer of LiuGong North America (LiuGong NA) Forklift Division's product line.

Eva Erixon, Ranko Equipment president and co-founder, said the line of forklifts offered through LiuGong North America adds to a full range of solutions Ranko offers its customers, many representing the agriculture industry.

"We take a pride in our service department that is very responsive to our customer's needs," said Erixon. "Ranko is committed to offering the same excellent service for LiuGong forklifts as for other lines we offer. With help of LiuGong North America and their excellent dealer support and warranty, Ranko can keep its LiuGong customers up and running."

Founded in 2016, Ranko Equipment sells, services and repairs new and used industrial and agricultural machinery from its headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, in a broad service area that includes parts of bordering states such as Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The dealer offers both shop and in-field service with three service techs, two service vans and a large, on-site shop facility.

For more information, visit rankoeq.com and liugongna.com.