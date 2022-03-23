Rasmussen Equipment Company is recognized as one of the premiere rigging houses in the Intermountain West. For heavy equipment sales, the company is a dealer for Epiroc, JLG, Link-Belt, Hitachi, Husqvarna, Rokbak, SENNEBOGEN and Yanmar, among others.

Rasmussen Equipment Company, a multi-line dealer of heavy equipment since 1947, has signed on as the exclusive dealer for Screen Machine Industries in the state of Utah.

Rasmussen Equipment Company now will offer the full Screen Machine crushing & screening product line from its West Valley City, Utah, location.

Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made crushers, screening plants and trommels throughout the U.S. and beyond since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.

"We are impressed with the high quality of Screen Machine products and the support the company provides to its dealers," said Randy Gallegos, Rasmussen's vice president of sales. "We have purchased Screen Machine products in the past and we know they offer excellent quality and great support. We look forward to bringing the Screen Machine line to Utah."

Rasmussen Equipment Company is recognized as one of the premiere rigging houses in the Intermountain West. For heavy equipment sales, the company is a dealer for Epiroc, JLG, Link-Belt, Hitachi, Husqvarna, Rokbak, SENNEBOGEN and Yanmar, among others.

"We are delighted to have Rasmussen Equipment Company represent our line in Utah, a strong crushing & screening state," said John Lamprinakos, president & CEO of Screen Machine. "For more than 55 years, we have built our reputation on productivity, dependability and American innovation. Rasmussen Equipment Company shares those values and commitment to excellence."

Products manufactured by Screen Machine include:

5256T impact crusher, 4043T impact crusher and 4043TR recirculating impact crusher;

JXT jaw crusher and JHT jaw crusher;

CXT cone crusher;

Spyder 520TS3 screening plant, Spyder 516T screening plant, Spyder 514TS3 screening plant and Spyder 514TS screening plant;

Scalper 107T screening plant, Scalper 107D screening plant and Scalper 77C screening plant;

621ST Trommel, 612T Trommel, 612W Trommel and Might II Trommel.

For more information on both companies, visit www.raseq.com and www.screenmachine.com.

