Wed March 23, 2022 - West Edition #7
Rasmussen Equipment Company, a multi-line dealer of heavy equipment since 1947, has signed on as the exclusive dealer for Screen Machine Industries in the state of Utah.
Rasmussen Equipment Company now will offer the full Screen Machine crushing & screening product line from its West Valley City, Utah, location.
Screen Machine Industries has manufactured and delivered a complete line of American-made crushers, screening plants and trommels throughout the U.S. and beyond since 1966. The company is located in Etna, Ohio, just east of Columbus.
"We are impressed with the high quality of Screen Machine products and the support the company provides to its dealers," said Randy Gallegos, Rasmussen's vice president of sales. "We have purchased Screen Machine products in the past and we know they offer excellent quality and great support. We look forward to bringing the Screen Machine line to Utah."
Rasmussen Equipment Company is recognized as one of the premiere rigging houses in the Intermountain West. For heavy equipment sales, the company is a dealer for Epiroc, JLG, Link-Belt, Hitachi, Husqvarna, Rokbak, SENNEBOGEN and Yanmar, among others.
"We are delighted to have Rasmussen Equipment Company represent our line in Utah, a strong crushing & screening state," said John Lamprinakos, president & CEO of Screen Machine. "For more than 55 years, we have built our reputation on productivity, dependability and American innovation. Rasmussen Equipment Company shares those values and commitment to excellence."
For more information on both companies, visit www.raseq.com and www.screenmachine.com.