Morbark LLC, a manufacturer of tree care, forestry and wood recycling equipment, announced that Maverick Environmental Equipment is the new, exclusive dealer of Rayco Forestry Mulchers in Ohio. With two branches in Newbury and Bremen, Ohio, Maverick also is an authorized dealer of Morbark's industrial equipment product lines, which include horizontal and tub grinders, whole tree drum and disc chippers and flails.

Maverick began operations in 2016 when equipment industry veterans Tim Smith and Charlie Stahl joined forces to build their own company. The company focuses on providing machinery-based solutions for environmental applications, including aggregate processing, waste recycling, forestry and biomass.

"We are dedicated to bringing our customers the highest quality products. This means partnering with top-tier manufacturers, like Rayco and Morbark, whose products work hard and take on the toughest materials," said Tim Smith, managing partner, Maverick Environmental Equipment.

John Balogh, director of Rayco Forestry sales, said, "We are excited for Maverick to represent our forestry mulcher line in Ohio. We definitely know what Maverick provides and having them on board will ensure that our Ohio customers experience minimum downtime and maximum productivity. They simply know how to get things done and put the customer first."

About Morbark

An Alamo Group Inc. holding, Morbark LLC has manufactured equipment for 65 years. Morbark's equipment helps customer process and convert wood and organic waste materials into valuable, useful and profitable by-products. The company produces a full line of brush chippers, stump cutters, mini skid steers and articulated wheel loaders, forestry mulchers, whole tree drum and disc chippers, flails, horizontal and tub grinders, and mulcher attachments for excavators and skid steers under the Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer equipment brands. Sales and aftermarket support are through a worldwide, authorized dealer network.

For more information, visit morbark.com.

About Maverick Environmental Equipment

Founded in 2016, the company focuses on providing machinery-based solutions for environmental applications, including aggregate processing, waste recycling, forestry and biomass. In additional to Morbark industrial and Rayco forestry mulchers, Maverick is an authorized dealer of Komptech Americas, McCloskey and US Pride.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

