The 2025 CIM Auction at World of Concrete features ready-mixed concrete items donated by industry partners. Items range from concrete pumps to mixer trucks, with contributions from leading companies like Mack Trucks, Peterbilt, and Somero. The auction aims to support CIM program students and advance the industry.

Photo courtesy of Concrete Industry Management

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the following list of ready mixed items donated for its annual auction on Jan. 22, 2025, at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

"The success of the CIM Auction is a testament to the power of collaboration within the concrete industry," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction chairman. "The generosity and commitment from our industry partners not only drive the growth of this event but also directly contribute to the future of our program and its students. We are inspired by their support and proud to work together towards shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

"This auction showcases the unique collaboration between the CIM program and the industry that supports it," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher. "It's an exciting opportunity for companies to invest in the future of the concrete industry while securing valuable resources for their operations. Together, we're building a stronger industry and empowering the next generation of leaders."

The auction's featured items include:

Truck-Mounted 38M concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company. View details of this item here.

2025 Mack Granite 64FR chassis donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with an 11-yard Revolution Bridgemaster mixer donated by Revolution Concrete Mixers. View details of this item here.

2025 Model 567 chassis with a 10.5-yard extreme-duty mixer donated by Peterbilt Motors Company and Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc. View details of this item here.

Somero S-485 laser screed machine donated by Somero Enterprises Inc. View details of this item here.

While the list of items continues to grow, as of Jan. 8, the ready mixed concrete-focused auction items include:

Advance Mixer Inc. — $10,000 parts credit

AI Crete — $10,000 of AICreteOS QC software

Astec Industries (CONECO, REXCON, BMH) — One PJC300S silo dust collector and two plant inspections

Beck Industrial Inc. — $10,000 parts voucher

Bone Bucket LLC — Three Bone buckets

Buzzi Unicem USA/Alamo Cement — Three loads portland-limestone cement

CalPortland — Five loads portland cement or Advancement HS portland-limestone-blended cement (if available)

Capitol Aggregates Inc. — Four loads of Type IL cement

CEMEX — Ten loads of Vertua low carbon cement

CEMEX Admixtures — One pallet of ISOCYCLE 9200 — returned concrete admixture

Chryso — Chryso admixture package

Command Alkon — COMMANDbatch + Cloud Dispatch & TrackIt customer portal

CRH — Ash Grove Cement — Five loads of cement

Eagle Materials — Central Plains Cement Company — Two loads (approximately 50 short tons) of portland-limestone cement (PLC)

Eagle Materials — Fairborn Cement Company — Three loads of Type I or portland-limestone cement (if available)

Eagle Materials — Louisville Kosmos Cement Company — Three loads of Type I or portland-limestone cement (if available)

FORTA LLC — FORTA-FERRO macro synthetic fiber

FullForce Engineered Solutions — Four pallets of FiberForce Micro Fiber

GCC — Five loads Type IL portland-limestone cement

Giant Cement — Two loads of Type I/II portland cement or portland-limestone cement (PLC) (if available)

Giatec Scientific Inc. — $15,000 NEW In-Transit Concrete Quality Monitoring

Golden State Pozzolan — Pozzolan Class N

Heidelberg Materials North America — 12 truckloads of EcoCemPLCTM cement

Holcim — 15 loads Type I/II portland cement or portland-limestone cement (PLC)

Illinois Cement Company — One load portland-limestone cement

Masters Builders Solutions — Master Builders Solutions chemical admixtures for concrete

Mitsubishi Cement — Five loads Type II/V portland cement

The Monarch Cement Company — Three loads Type IL portland-limestone cement

Mountain Cement Company — Two loads of portland-limestone cement (Type IL)

National Cement Company-AL — Two truckloads of Type IL portland cement

National Cement Company-CA — Three truckloads of II-V portland cement or portland-limestone cement

Nevada Cement Company — Two loads of Nevada Cement

Ozinga — 50 tons ASTM C150 portland cement

Ozinga — 50 tons of ASTM C989 blast furnace slag

Pan Pacific Cement — Three loads Type II/V portland cement

Roanoke Cement Company, LLC/a Titan America Business — Five loads Type IL portland-limestone cement (PLC)

Salt River Materials Group — 81 tons Class F fly ash

Shumaker Industries Inc. — Steel Central mix blades

Sika Corporation — $20,000 admixture package

Sioux Corporation — Sioux Sentinel Pro lifetime subscription

Slabstack Software Inc. — One-year subscription for up to four Plants/10 Users, Including onboarding and training fees waived

St. Mary's Cement Inc. (US) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America — Five loads portland-limestone cement (PLC)

Stephens Mfg. — Two Stephens SOS-1020 vents or a $13,000 credit

Summit Materials — Cement — 10 loads cement

TransChicago Truck Group — $5,000 parts credit

Unacem North America — Four loads Type II/V portland cement

Vince Hagan Co. — Two VH-245JP Silo Top dust collectors

In addition to the extensive list of items donated, the following organizations have made financial contributions to this year's auction to help advance CIM's mission and drive meaningful change. They include AOE, Baldwin Filters, Cummins Inc., Irving Materials, Inc., Keystone Private Wealth, Lithko, PACCAR Parts Fleet Services, Sioux Corporation, SRM Concrete, Structural Group, United Rentals, Volvo Construction Equipment, Vulcan Materials Company Foundation and World of Concrete.

For a complete list of current items available as well as instructions on how to register to participate in the auction, visit the CIM website auction page here: https://www.concretedegree.com/auction/current-auction-items/

Today's top stories