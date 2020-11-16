--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Recycling Redefined With Terex HydroScrub 200

Mon November 16, 2020 - National Edition
Terex Washing Systems

Terex Washing Systems has added the HydroScrub 200 to its Greenline range of products that has been specifically tailored to work in wash recycling applications.

The HydroScrub 200 uses the core principals of a high-performance log-washer with new features that offer dynamic adjustment and control, with flexibility that enables the customer to adjust parameters to optimize performance and suit various types of feed material.

Comprising of hydro floatation water injection, integrated pre and post screens, a high-volume trash removal screen and single-pass processing for various feed materials, the HydroScrub 200 has proven performance in wash recycling applications ranging from C&D Muck away applications — where the challenge is liberating the valuable aggregates and light organics from difficult to break down fines and insoluble clay — to "High Volume Lights" applications, where the level of attrition required to clean aggregates is less, but high volumes demand more water to create the hydro separation required to float these off effectively, according to the manufacturer.

Barry McMenamin, business line director — Terex Washing Systems said, "We recognize that not only is there a huge growth in the wash recycling sector, but there is ever increasing diversity in the range of materials end users need to wash.

"The HydroScrub 200 offers the convenience of having one machine that can be easily adjusted to process different feed materials and provides opportunities for expansion — expansion in the range of customers you can provide a service for, and expansion in terms of the volume of material they can process. It is the epitome of what we strive to offer through our Greenline range of products — balanced, end-to-end processing systems that enables our customers to wash wisely."

For more information, visit https://www.terex.com/washing/en/

