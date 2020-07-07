Registration Now Open for IAAP's Annual Golf Outing

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) invites members to its 2020 Golf Outing, Sept. 17, 2020.

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) invites members to its 2020 Golf Outing, Sept. 17, 2020. The event will once again take place at WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria, Ill., and Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill.

Registration is now open. Due to social distancing guidelines, the number of players is limited this year, so early registration is encouraged to ensure your choice of course.

This year's schedule is:

11:00 a.m. — Check-in and Lunch

12:00 noon — Tee Off (shotgun start)

Door prizes and 50/50 drawings will be conducted during golf and players will match ticket numbers with prizes following their round.

The event is a fun way for members to visit with friends in the industry and also provides network opportunities. It also raises money for the IAAP PAC. Last year's outing raised $9,960 for the IAAP Political Action Committee. PIE Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising $1,010 for the IAAP's Rocks, Minerals and Mining Workshop for Illinois teachers.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.