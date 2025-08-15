Professional Women in Construction NY Salute to Women of Achievement in AEC invites registration for the Gala on Sep. 17, honoring industry leaders and projects, promoting diversity. Tickets and sponsorships available, supporting women in architecture, engineering, and construction. Visit www.pwc-ny.org for details.

The New York Chapter of Professional Women in Construction (PWC NY) will hold its annual Salute to Women of Achievement, which honors professionals at the highest levels of the AEC industry, on Wednesday, Sep. 17, 2025..

Registration is now open for the Gala dinner, which takes place at Elsie Penthouse, 1412 Broadway, New York, N.Y., from 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m.

PWC NY is a nonprofit organization that supports and connects career-minded women and works to promote diversity within the architecture, engineering, construction and related fields. PWC NY actively engages members through committees and activities structured to provide leadership opportunities, networking and professional development.

The Women of Achievement honorees are selected for their impressive accomplishments and recognized for their commitment to lead and mentor. Shining the spotlight on their successful careers demonstrates the many opportunities for women in the field.

"The Salute to Women of Achievement is a true celebration of PWC NY's mission," said Gina Grande Rivera, executive director of Professional Women in Construction New York. "Each year, we honor women who have made an outstanding impact on the AEC industry through their achievements, determination and most importantly, the space they create for others to rise up as they strive to make this industry more diverse."

The 2025 Women of Achievement Honorees are:

• Yvi McEvilly — assistant commissioner, alternative delivery, NYCDDC;

• Kim Vierheilig — president of buildings, STV; and

• Sevinc Yuksel — senior vice president, head of design and construction, Rudin.

Women-led projects are transforming the construction industry. This year, in addition to the three industry leaders, for the first time PWC NY's Salute to Women of Achievement will honor one project selected from among submissions featuring women in key leadership positions. The winner will be announced at the event in September.

Tickets for the Salute to Women of Achievement Gala are $375 ($350 early bird) for PWC members and $550 ($500 early bird) for nonmembers. In addition, a variety of sponsorship packages are available. Early bird pricing for tickets and sponsorships is available through August 22nd. Sponsorship opportunities include:

• Gold Sponsor — $9,500 ($8,000 Early Bird). Includes 10 tickets, prime table location, digital and print logo placement and social media promotion.

• Silver Sponsor — $6,500 ($5,000 Early Bird). Includes 5 tickets, digital and print logo placement and social media promotion.

• Podium Sponsor (limited to one) — $5,000 ($4,000 Early Bird). Includes 3 tickets, digital and print logo placement and social media promotion.

• Bronze Sponsor (MWBE only) — $2,000 ($1,500 Early Bird). Includes 2 tickets, digital and print logo placement and social media promotion.

For more information, visit www.pwc-ny.org

