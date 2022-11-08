A $10,000 check was presented to the Kentucky Humane Society at Lucky’s Mutt Madness, an annual national dog adoption event held in conjunction with the Equip Exposition trade show in October 2022. (L-R) are Rashi Khanna Wiese, host of Lucky Dog; Alisa Gray, president and CEO Designate of the Kentucky Humane Society; Kris Kiser, president of the TurfMutt Foundation, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Exposition; and Eric Wiese, host of Lucky Dog.

Fifteen rescue dogs found their forever homes due to Lucky's Mutt Madness, an annual national dog adoption event held in conjunction with the trade show Equip Exposition.

The TurfMutt Foundation, the environmental stewardship and education arm of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) who owns the show, partnered with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) for the event, which each year gives rescued dogs a chance to be adopted by thousands of trade show attendees.

The adopted dogs were given their new forever homes just before Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

"Equip Expo and Lucky's Mutt Madness is a perfect place for dogs to find a permanent home," said Kris Kiser, president of the TurfMutt Foundation, OPEI and Equip Exposition.

"The show's attendees create the green spaces, such as yards, parks and other community outdoor space, that America loves. And who gets you outside faster than a dog?"

The TurfMutt Foundation also donated a $10,000 check to the KHS during the event to support their good work of animal rehabilitation, rescue and adoption.

"The work they do is amazing, and we at the TurfMutt Foundation are so proud of our attendees who are helping their work by adopting dogs," said Kiser.

Brandon Jones took a break during Expo to visit Lucky's Mutt Madness and found himself adopting Vinny VanGogh Jones, or just "Vinny," a mixed breed pup.

"Mutt Madness made the event one of the most memorable days of my life," he said. "We lost our 18-year-old cat two months ago, and my wife and I, along with our four-year-old rescue dog Belle, had been feeling like we were missing a fourth member of the family."

Now, safe at his new forever home, Vinny is "a big snuggler, and trots around very proudly when he helps clean up sticks in our backyard. To end up making a life-changing decision for this little puppy who just loves to be close to his new family, made the event an astronomical win for me personally."

Chris Vandiver, who also attended Mutt Madness, wasn't planning on adopting a dog, but Prince, a corgi German shepherd mix, captured his attention.

"I fell in love with the little guy," he said. "Prince is adjusting very well at home. He's extremely playful, and super loveable."

Alisa Gray, president and CEO Designate of KHS said, "We love partnering with Equip Expo and the TurfMutt Foundation on Mutt Madness. It's so gratifying to see how many of our wonderful rescue dogs find new homes at this event. And this year, the new 5K Fun Run & Walk over the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge at Expo to raise funds for our work was an added bonus."

Nearly 200 people braved the cold morning on opening day of Expo to attend the run and walk fundraising event, sponsored by the Ariens Company.

Hearst Television crews also filmed two CBS shows at Equip Expo: Lucky Dog, an Emmy award winning show whose hosts rescue unwanted pups and place them with loving families, and Mission Unstoppable, an educational series featuring women on the cutting edge of science and technology. The hosts of Lucky Dog, Eric Wiese and Rashi Khanna Wiese, met fans at Lucky's Mutt Madness.

For information on The TurfMutt Foundation visit www.TurfMutt.com

