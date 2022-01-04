Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue January 04, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Rich Fikis has been named vice president of Linder Industrial Machinery's Carolina division.
Fikis joined Linder in December 2021 after 24 years at Komatsu America where he had various roles, including president of Komatsu Financial and, most recently, vice president of North American construction operations. In that role, he was responsible for new equipment sales, used equipment sales, parts sales and OEM field support.
For more information, call Fikis at 980/288.9495 or email [email protected]
Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete