Rich Fikis has been named vice president of Linder Industrial Machinery's Carolina division.

Fikis joined Linder in December 2021 after 24 years at Komatsu America where he had various roles, including president of Komatsu Financial and, most recently, vice president of North American construction operations. In that role, he was responsible for new equipment sales, used equipment sales, parts sales and OEM field support.

For more information, call Fikis at 980/288.9495 or email [email protected]

