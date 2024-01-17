Photo courtesy of Ring Power Corporation Heather Meyers

Ring Power Corporation, a leader in equipment sales, rental, parts and service, announced the promotion of Heather Meyers to the position of executive vice president / chief financial officer (CFO), treasurer and secretary, effective Feb. 5, 2024.

Meyers brings a wealth of experience and commitment to excellence to her new role. She honed her skills at RSM, a prominent public accounting firm, where she served private clients, including Ring Power.

Meyers officially joined Ring Power in 2019 and has held various leadership positions within the finance department. During her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial acumen, strategic thinking and leadership, playing a key role in Ring Power's growth and financial stability.

"Heather's promotion embodies our dedication to nurturing and promoting talent within our organization," said Ring Power CEO and President David Alban. "This strategic move will allow her to utilize her expertise across multiple facets of the business, streamlining processes and fostering closer collaboration, ultimately contributing to Ring Power's continued success."

In her new capacity, Meyers will oversee the accounting, credit, legal and purchasing, security, telcom and facilities departments.

"I am honored to serve Ring Power in this expanded role," said Meyers. "I am passionate about contributing to our company's success and working alongside our talented team to drive efficiency and innovation across the organization. I am committed to building upon the strong foundation set by my predecessors and leading our financial and operational teams to new heights."

