Ring Power has partnered with Magni Telescopic Handlers to offer their range of telehandlers in north and central Florida. The collaboration aims to provide high-quality equipment solutions and exceptional customer service to meet material handling needs in various industries. Customers can expect advanced machines, expert support, and excellent coverage across the region.

Photo courtesy of Magni Telescopic Handlers As an official dealer for Magni's full range of telehandlers — including the RTH Rotating, HTH Heavy Lift and TH Fixed Boom models — Ring Power will offer these advanced machines for rental and sale throughout its service territory.

Magni Telescopic Handlers, a global leader in rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its new partnership with Ring Power, an equipment provider with 16 locations across north and central Florida.

"Ring Power is synonymous with excellence in equipment solutions and customer service, making them an outstanding partner for Magni," said Nick Newbury, southeast regional sales manager of Magni America. "With their unwavering focus on customer support, we're confident that Ring Power will deliver exceptional service and care to Magni customers."

"The addition of Magni telehandlers to our equipment lineup reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our customers the highest-quality, most reliable solutions for material handling and lifting needs," said Ryan Stallings, SVP, Cat Rental Store general manager for Ring Power.

"Magni telehandlers are renowned for their performance, durability and versatility, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of applications across industries. By incorporating these advanced machines into our offerings, we aim to enhance productivity, improve safety and provide our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic market."

Ring Power has undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's cutting-edge telehandlers. This ensures its team is fully prepared to provide the highest level of support for these advanced machines. Additionally, with 16 strategically located facilities, Ring Power will ensure service coverage for Magni customers across north and central Florida.

For more information, visit www.ringpower.com and www.magnith.com.

