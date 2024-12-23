Ring Power Lift Trucks has partnered with Hiab to bring MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts to Florida, offering efficiency and reliability for businesses. This collaboration ensures local support for parts, service, and rentals, empowering customers to work smarter and enhance productivity.

Photo courtesy of Ring Power Ring Power Lift Trucks has added Hiab’s MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts to its lineup, along with comprehensive parts and service support.

When it comes to material handling solutions, speed, efficiency and reliability are vital — and that's exactly what the latest partnership between Ring Power Lift Trucks and Hiab delivers.

Ring Power Lift Trucks, already a trusted name in forklifts and material handling equipment, has added Hiab's MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts to its lineup, along with comprehensive parts and service support. This partnership ensures that Florida businesses gain access to a cutting-edge solution that enhances productivity and streamlines operations.

Meeting Customers Where They Are

Imagine this scenario: A construction company in Tampa is working against the clock to deliver building materials to multiple job sites in a single day. Time is of the essence, but unloading materials at tight or remote locations is slowing them down.

Enter the MOFFETT truck-mounted forklift. Mounted directly on the back of a delivery truck, this equipment can be easily detached to unload materials quickly and efficiently, even in the most confined spaces, according to the manufacturer.

With the new partnership, Ring Power's customers will not only benefit from this innovative technology but also gain the advantage of having local, state-wide support. From fast access to parts and service to flexible rental options, this collaboration ensures businesses can stay on schedule without unnecessary delays.

Perfect Match for Customer Success

"Ring Power Lift Trucks is excited and pleased to represent MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts in Florida," said Robert Burkhead, vice president and general manager of Ring Power Lift Trucks. "The growing partnership between Hiab and Ring Power will strengthen and expedite support with parts, service and rentals moved closer to wherever it's needed throughout the state. MOFFETT has been leading the way with innovation and quality, and we are excited to join the team."

This partnership is about more than just equipment; it's about empowering businesses to work smarter. For Ring Power customers, the addition of MOFFETT solutions means enhanced capabilities, whether it's delivering pallets of construction materials, navigating a crowded warehouse yard, or servicing rural agricultural sites. With Ring Power's extensive service network and Hiab's robust equipment, customers can count on uninterrupted performance and peace of mind, the company said.

Innovation Backed by Local Service

Hiab's MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts are known for their durability, reliability and sustainability. They're designed to make load handling safer and more efficient, aligning perfectly with Ring Power's mission to provide top-tier solutions for Florida's material handling challenges.

"We at Hiab are proud and excited to join forces with Ring Power Lift Trucks," said Bob Cannady, vice president of sales at Hiab US. "This partnership combines our industry-leading innovative products with Ring Power's fierce commitment to bringing them to market and servicing the customer."

With more than 700 service points across the country, Hiab's extensive network complements Ring Power's strong Florida presence, ensuring customers never have to look far for support. Whether they're managing a single truck or an entire fleet, businesses can expect consistent, reliable service that keeps them moving forward, the company said.

Partnership Built for Florida's Businesses

Ring Power Lift Trucks' partnership with Hiab underscores a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to customers. By combining MOFFETT's technology with Ring Power's local expertise, Florida businesses are better equipped than ever to tackle their toughest material handling challenges.

For more information, visit ringpower.com.

