    Ring Power Opens Leesburg, Fla., Facility to Expand Service

    Ring Power opens a new facility in Leesburg, Fla., featuring 20 service bays, parts department and rental fleet. The 77,000-sq-ft location aims to provide efficient service to Lake County customers, with a focus on minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. The branch houses 50 staff and offers comprehensive equipment solutions.

    Thu September 11, 2025 - Southeast Edition #19
    Ring Power


    Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's authorized Caterpillar dealer, has officially opened its newest facility in Leesburg with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 14, 2025, attended by local dignitaries and community leaders.

    The 77,000-sq.-ft. facility, situated on 18.6 acres at 2887 South Street, represents a significant investment in Lake County's industrial infrastructure and Ring Power's commitment to serving customers closer to their job sites. According to the company.

    The Leesburg branch is engineered for maximum operational efficiency, featuring 20 fully equipped service bays and an expansive 18,000-sq.-ft. wash rack facility. The location houses a comprehensive parts department with nightly delivery service and onsite hydraulic hose manufacturing offering same-day turnaround capabilities, according to Ring Power.

    "This facility represents more than just expansion — it's about bringing world-class equipment support directly to our Lake County customers," said David Alban, Ring Power CEO and president. "Every aspect of this branch is designed to minimize downtime and maximize productivity for the contractors, municipalities and businesses we serve."

    The facility will maintain an extensive rental fleet including heavy construction equipment, Cat compact machines and aerial work platforms. Nearly 50 skilled technicians, sales professionals and support staff will operate from the location, providing comprehensive equipment solutions ranging from new and used sales to parts, service and rental support.

    Leesburg Mayor Alan Reisman and Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Sandi Moore joined Ring Power executives at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighting the facility's potential economic impact on the region.

    The new branch strengthens Ring Power's six-decade presence in North and Central Florida while positioning the company to better serve the growing construction, agricultural and industrial sectors throughout Lake County and surrounding areas.

    For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.

    The new 77,000-sq.-ft. Ring Power Leesburg, Fla., branch facility is now open and is located at 2887 South Street. (Ring Power photo)
    (L-R): Ring Power’s Doug Smith, vice president, rental service manager; Ryan Stallings, senior vice president, director of CRS operations; and Angel Garcia, CRS market manager, discuss the impressive look of the company’s newest branch. (Ring Power photo)
    David Alban (R), Ring Power CEO and president, and Alan Reisman, Leesburg Mayor, had the honor of cutting the ribbon for the official grand opening. (Ring Power photo)
    A huge turnout of Ring Power staffers and local dignitaries were at the ribbon-cutting event. (Ring Power photo)
    Heather Meyers (L), Ring Power executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and secretary, and Sandi Moore, president and CEO of the Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce, discuss the impact of the new facility for the local Leesburg, Fla., economy. (Ring Power photo)
    With 20 service bays equipped with the latest tooling and technology, this branch is equipped to serve virtually any customer need. (Ring Power photo)
    A first class parts racking system is finished and being quickly filled. (Ring Power photo)




