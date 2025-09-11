Ring Power opens a new facility in Leesburg, Fla., featuring 20 service bays, parts department and rental fleet. The 77,000-sq-ft location aims to provide efficient service to Lake County customers, with a focus on minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. The branch houses 50 staff and offers comprehensive equipment solutions.

Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's authorized Caterpillar dealer, has officially opened its newest facility in Leesburg with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 14, 2025, attended by local dignitaries and community leaders.

The 77,000-sq.-ft. facility, situated on 18.6 acres at 2887 South Street, represents a significant investment in Lake County's industrial infrastructure and Ring Power's commitment to serving customers closer to their job sites. According to the company.

The Leesburg branch is engineered for maximum operational efficiency, featuring 20 fully equipped service bays and an expansive 18,000-sq.-ft. wash rack facility. The location houses a comprehensive parts department with nightly delivery service and onsite hydraulic hose manufacturing offering same-day turnaround capabilities, according to Ring Power.

"This facility represents more than just expansion — it's about bringing world-class equipment support directly to our Lake County customers," said David Alban, Ring Power CEO and president. "Every aspect of this branch is designed to minimize downtime and maximize productivity for the contractors, municipalities and businesses we serve."

The facility will maintain an extensive rental fleet including heavy construction equipment, Cat compact machines and aerial work platforms. Nearly 50 skilled technicians, sales professionals and support staff will operate from the location, providing comprehensive equipment solutions ranging from new and used sales to parts, service and rental support.

Leesburg Mayor Alan Reisman and Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Sandi Moore joined Ring Power executives at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighting the facility's potential economic impact on the region.

The new branch strengthens Ring Power's six-decade presence in North and Central Florida while positioning the company to better serve the growing construction, agricultural and industrial sectors throughout Lake County and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.

