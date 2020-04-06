Ritchie Bros. Continues to Support Its Customers

Ritchie Bros. has rescheduled, not canceled, a number of upcoming auctions.

To say the last few weeks have been a challenging time for people around the globe is a huge understatement. But we want you to know that no matter what, Ritchie Bros. is here to support you and your business through this crisis – whether you need to buy or sell– while doing everything we can to protect the health & safety of our customers and employees.

With the pandemic situation changing daily, if not hourly, we encourage you to regularly check our website for our latest updates during the COVID-19 crisis: rbauction.com/covid-19

A quick summary and reminder of recent changes we've made:

· All our auctions are now online bidding only until further notice - including on-the-farm auctions

· Sites are open for equipment inspection and pick up but with limited access in compliance with local government regulations. Pickups should be scheduled with your local site due to restrictions on people allowed in our yards. We are accepting no cash payments - please use electronic fund transfer such as credit card or wire transfer

· We are employing strict social distancing protocols at our sites, and many administrative employees are working remotely

Our Customer Support Group is still fully available to assist you. Call 1.800.211.3983 or email csg@rbauction.com

Re-scheduled auctions:

Los Angeles is now Apr 24

Montreal, QC is now Apr 28 - 30

North Franklin, CT — Merged w/ North East Jun 23 & 24

Pittsburgh, PA — Merged w/ North East Jun 23 & 24

Edmonton, AB is now May 11 - 15

Denver, CO is now May 19