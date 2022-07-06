Ritchie Bros.' Columbus, Ohio, facility, part of the Ritchie Bros. Great Lakes region held a hospitality event at the Crooked Can Brewing Company on June 23. The event followed the first day of the Columbus facility's two-day auction.

Professionals from the construction, trucking, agriculture and equipment industries were invited to come and network with Ritchie Bros. representatives and industry peers.

The event was coordinated by Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros.' regional sales manager of the Great Lakes region, and Stew Dotson, Ritchie Bros.' territory manager.

"While Ritchie Bros. has conducted auctions with both onsite and online bidding in select markets, we've had great success conducting live online auctions within our Great Lakes regional facilities," said Keane. "We felt that welcoming our loyal customers with this in-person hospitality event would provide an opportunity for us to show our appreciation and catch up in a relaxed setting."

Ritchie Bros.' next Great Lakes regional auction is planned for Sept. 27 to 28, and will include equipment from Columbus, Chicago and Detroit.

For more information and to view Ritchie Bros full auction calendar, visit rbauction.com. CEG

