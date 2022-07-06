List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Hosts Hospitality Event in Columbus, Ohio

Wed July 06, 2022 - Midwest Edition #14
CEG


Ritchie Bros.' Columbus, Ohio, facility, part of the Ritchie Bros. Great Lakes region held a hospitality event at the Crooked Can Brewing Company on June 23. The event followed the first day of the Columbus facility's two-day auction.

Professionals from the construction, trucking, agriculture and equipment industries were invited to come and network with Ritchie Bros. representatives and industry peers.

The event was coordinated by Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros.' regional sales manager of the Great Lakes region, and Stew Dotson, Ritchie Bros.' territory manager.

"While Ritchie Bros. has conducted auctions with both onsite and online bidding in select markets, we've had great success conducting live online auctions within our Great Lakes regional facilities," said Keane. "We felt that welcoming our loyal customers with this in-person hospitality event would provide an opportunity for us to show our appreciation and catch up in a relaxed setting."

Ritchie Bros.' next Great Lakes regional auction is planned for Sept. 27 to 28, and will include equipment from Columbus, Chicago and Detroit.

For more information and to view Ritchie Bros full auction calendar, visit rbauction.com. CEG

Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4

Ritchie Bros.’ Tim Keane (L) welcomes Jim Prince of Prince Pipeline Integrity, who offered a glowing endorsement of Ritchie Bros. “I have nothing but positive things to say about doing business them,” said Prince. (CEG photo)
Patrick Jacomet (L), Ohio Aggregate and Industrial Minerals executive director, caught up with Ritchie Bros.’ Stewart Dotson at the hospitality event. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Mike Cameron of Bob Evans Transportation joined David Sarrey and Borden Marshall of Bobcat Enterprises at the event. (CEG photo)
Greg Solt (L) and Anthony Long of C.J. Mahan Construction Company spoke about the various projects the company is involved with this year. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Kansas City's Buck O'Neil Bridge Replacement

Yanmar America Reignites Partnership With Front Row Motorsports

ABC: Government-Registered Apprenticeship System Inadequate to Meet Workforce Shortage

NAPA Releases First-of-its-Kind Emissions Inventory for Asphalt Pavement Mixtures

VIDEO: NYC Mayor Orders Cat Dozer to Flatten Illegal Motorcycles, ATVs

C.E. Rentals Family Mourns Its Founder, Stanley R. Sloan

Connect Work Tools Announces Newest Regional Manager

West Virginia Contractor to Build Latest Section of Corridor H Road in Tucker County



 

Read more about...

Events Ohio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA