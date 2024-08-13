List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ritchie Bros. Hosts Toledo-Area Customer Appreciation Event

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Midwest Edition #17
    Ritchie Bros.


    Ritchie Bros. held a Toledo-area customer appreciation event July 17 at the FIVE Brewing Co. in Perrysburg, Ohio.
    Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros. photo
    Ritchie Bros. held a Toledo-area customer appreciation event July 17 at the FIVE Brewing Co. in Perrysburg, Ohio.
    Ritchie Bros. held a Toledo-area customer appreciation event July 17 at the FIVE Brewing Co. in Perrysburg, Ohio.   (Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros. photo) Guests were treated to refreshments, invited to have constructive conversations and network.   (Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros. photo) Ed and Connie Sander of Sander Farms were at the Ritchie Bros. customer appreciation event.   (Tim Keane, Ritchie Bros. photo)

    Ritchie Bros. held a Toledo-area customer appreciation event July 17 at the FIVE Brewing Co. in Perrysburg, Ohio. Guests were treated to refreshments, invited to have constructive conversations and network.

    Attendees included Tim Keane, Todd Walker and Chris Schedideger, all of Ritchie Bros.; Bob Klum of Klum Bros.; Chris Bates of Bates Recycling; and Rob Myer, Richie Keifer and Joe St. John, all of Gerken Companies.

    "Customers like you are the backbone of our business," said Keane, regional sales manager Great Lakes. "We had a fantastic turnout at our inaugural customer appreciation event. Thanks to everyone who came out."

    For more information, visit rbauction.com.




