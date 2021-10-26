Ritchie Bros. is now accepting consignments for its next massive annual Orlando auction on Feb. 21 to 26, 2022, which will host live bidding onsite for the first time in two years.

Early consigned items may be pre-listed on Ritchie Bros.' Marketplace-E solution, attracting more buyers for the equipment, with an opportunity to sell before year-end. Any item not sold by Jan. 15, 2022, will cascade directly into the February Orlando event.

"We are attracting record levels of demand today, resulting in strong pricing across almost every single asset category — it's a great time to sell," said Kari Taylor, chief revenue officer, Ritchie Bros.

"If you contact us today, we can get your items pre-listed on our Marketplace-E solution with Make Offer and Buy Now prices. If your items don't sell on Marketplace-E, we will simply cascade them into our February Orlando auction. It's the best of both worlds."

Over the past year, Ritchie Bros. has seen a steady growth in demand, with 160 million visits to its online marketplaces. Contractors today need equipment and are being extremely aggressive in their bidding.

According to Ritchie Bros.' latest Market Trends Report, truck tractor prices are up 46 percent year over year in the United States (for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2021), while medium earthmoving, vocational truck, and aerial equipment pricing is up 38 percent, 35 percent and 34 percent respectively. Prices are strong and consignors with surplus equipment are being rewarded.

With items pre-listed on Marketplace-E, consignors will benefit from a team of multilingual Marketplace-E Specialists who leverage Ritchie Bros. analytics and demand data to help find the right buyer. If an item is not sold by Jan. 15, it will shift into the company's biggest auction of the year.

"Orlando is our premier global auction, with equipment and buyers from across North America and around the world," added Jeff Gillmer, vice president, sales. "Last February we sold 12,000 items in Orlando for more than 1,000 companies, achieving $191+ million in gross transaction value. We attracted 22,000 bidders from 80 different countries, all participating online and in real time.

"We are also very excited to welcome customers back to Orlando for auction days in February. This destination event has always been a huge networking opportunity for our customers, and we are happy we can be together again soon."

For more information about Ritchie Bros. upcoming Orlando auction, including details about pre-listing items on Marketplace-E, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2022.

Companies and individuals looking to consign should contact their local sales representative or the Orlando site directly at 855/331-5789.

