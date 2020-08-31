--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Truck Tractor Sales Hit Record High in June 2020

Mon August 31, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. has particularly sold a lot of trucks in Texas — through its site auctions in Houston and Fort Worth, as well as through its weekly IronPlanet auction and Marketplace-E events.
Ritchie Bros. has particularly sold a lot of trucks in Texas — through its site auctions in Houston and Fort Worth, as well as through its weekly IronPlanet auction and Marketplace-E events.



In just one month, Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,500 truck tractors in the United States — up 23 percent from the same time period last year.

More than 5,500 trucks were sold globally during the same time period, which also is a new company record — up approximately 10 percent from the previous record set in December 2019.

"On top of spillover from 2019, which was one of the largest repossession years we've ever seen," said Rob Slavin, senior valuation analyst, Ritchie Bros., "we are seeing trucks come to us due to fleet resizing, dealer trade-in packages and trucks coming in from the energy sector, which has struggled in 2020."

Ritchie Bros. has particularly sold a lot of trucks in Texas — through its site auctions in Houston and Fort Worth, as well as through its weekly IronPlanet auction and Marketplace-E events. Texas also is one of its largest truck buying markets.

"Truck Prices Are Coming Back"

"Looking at our Ritchie Bros. Market Trends price index for trucks, which allows for an apples-to-apples comparison on pricing, we saw some softness in pricing through 2019, but we're starting to see those declines moderate," said Ken Calhoon, vice president, data analytics, Ritchie Bros. "We're still seeing year on year pricing down somewhat, but the prices are coming back."

The top make and model truck being sold at auction these days is the Freightliner Cascadia, with more than 650 units in the United States in June 2020. The depreciation curve is sharpest for 2+ and 9+ year-old-units. Other popular manufacturers include Peterbilt, International and Kenworth.

"Another interesting trend we have seen in 2020 is an overall increase in end-user participation at our auctions," said Calhoon. "Across all geographies we are seeing end-user participating increase, often by double-digits."

New Production Slowing, While Auction Participation Increases

"Supply chain disruption as a result of COVID-19 has affected truck production," said Don Nash, territory manager, Ritchie Bros. "Meanwhile we are seeing record demand in our auctions. Our most recent auction in Fort Worth, Texas saw bidder registration increase 108 percent year over year."

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Business News Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers TRUCKS