Ritchie Holds Auctions in Fort Worth, Anthony, N.M.

More than 8,300 bidders participated online and in person Dec. 10 to 11, 2019, at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Fort Worth, Texas.

With bidders from 62 countries, approximately 56 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Australia, China, and Egypt. Online bidders purchased approximately 62 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 5,850 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 165+ excavators, 140 skid steers, 85+ compactors, 245+ aerial work platforms and more, as well as 660+ truck tractors – a new company record for number of truck tractors sold in a single auction. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

More than 1,900 bidders participated online and in person Dec. 13, 2019, at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Anthony, N.M.

With bidders from 37 countries, approximately 78 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as China, the Czech Republic, and Thailand. Online bidders purchased approximately 52 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 700 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 20+ excavators, 15+ compactors, 60+ aerial work platforms, 35+ telescopic handlers, 80+ truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.