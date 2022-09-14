Road Machinery & Supplies Co. officially broke ground at the site of its newest branch location in Byron, Minn., on Sept. 7. RMS leaders were joined by Bryon city officials and representatives from both the project's general contractor AB Systems and DeCook Excavating to celebrate the occasion.

"Southeastern Minnesota is an exciting market for us not only because our market share is strong here, but also because it will enable us to continue to grow our aggregate initiative, which is very important to us," said RMS CEO Mike Sill II.

The Byron location is located at 101 Country Club Road on a 10-acre site outside of Rochester, Minn. The 15,000 sq.-ft. facility will provide equipment sales, service and rental capabilities in addition to technology solutions and greater parts availability for customers in southeastern Minnesota. It will feature four drive-through service bays, a dedicated wash bay, a parts warehouse, employee offices and an equipment yard.

"This is the perfect location for RMS to plant down roots. This location will bring opportunities for local and regional construction operators, high-tech jobs and training for high school students. The city is very excited to have RMS join our business community," said Byron Mayor Daryl Glassmaker.

The Byron project is the latest in a series of expansions for RMS as it moved into a new branch in East Moline, Ill., in 2017 and opened pair of brand-new facilities in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2020. The Byron building will resemble the two latest Iowa facilities and is expected to open in spring of 2023.

About RMS

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the Upper Midwest. RMS represents the best brands in the industry and backs them up with responsive, knowledgeable product support and technology solutions, enabling customers to complete their jobs safely and on time. Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and five affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

RMS' business is anchored by its long relationship with Komatsu, the second largest manufacturer of construction equipment in the world. Other brands represented such as Astec, Epiroc and Sandvik give RMS additional presence in the quarry, mining, and conveying industries. RMS plays a sizable role in the highway construction industry as well with products for paving, milling and compaction sourced from manufacturers such as GOMACO, LeeBoy, Astec and BOMAG.

RMS supplies the equipment, support, and technology solutions that enable its customers to build infrastructure and industry in the communities they serve.

