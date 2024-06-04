List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    RMS Rentals Debuts Rebrand to Align With Flagship Company

    Tue June 04, 2024 - Midwest Edition #12
    RMS Rentals


    RMS Rentals announced that it is undergoing a rebrand to better align with the flagship company, Road Machinery & Supplies Co (RMS).
    Photo courtesy of RMS Rentals
    RMS Rentals announced that it is undergoing a rebrand to better align with the flagship company, Road Machinery & Supplies Co (RMS). This comes in coordination with ongoing efforts to offer RMS Rentals' products in new territories, including from its Byron, Minn., branch. The rebrand will be implemented in stages, featuring an updated logo and color scheme designed to be cohesive with its signature brand.

    RMS Rentals is a one-stop shop for general and specialty construction contractors.

    Its comprehensive line-up of equipment includes lifts; concrete and paving equipment; compact excavators; cranes; and more.

    Reasons for rebranding include:

    • Better alignment with RMS — The new branding will seamlessly integrate with RMS, creating a more unified identity that resonates with customers and vendors.
    • Continued focus on rental — The company's commitment to providing high-quality rental equipment is a key part of its business and dedication to exceptional service. Quality won't change. This rebrand simply allows a more coherent connection with RMS.
    • Expansion into new territories — Historically, RMS Rentals has primarily served the Twin Cities Metro market. However, there is an opportunity to support customers beyond this footprint, specifically in areas where RMS already operates. With efforts to establish an RMS Rentals presence from the Byron branch already under way, this rebrand will provide a sense of brand recognition to customers in these areas.

    "RMS Rentals has managed to find an identity that simultaneously moves the brand forward while anchoring it to the legacy of Road Machinery and Supplies," said TJ Burns, general manager of rentals. "This new branding will resonate with employees and customers alike and I am excited to see recognition grow as we expand the territories that we serve."

    For more information, visit rmsrentals.com or email the RMS marketing department at [email protected].

    About RMS Rentals

    RMS Rentals was started by Road Machinery & Supplies Co. in 1999 to be a one-stop shop for general and specialty construction contractors. RMS Rentals offers a comprehensive line-up of equipment from industry leading manufacturers including JLG, SkyTrak, Lull, Wacker Neuson, Allen Engineering, Multiquip, LeeBoy, Potain, Komatsu, BOMAG and many more.

    RMS Rentals' parent company, Road Machinery & Supplies Co., is committed to supplying the equipment, support and technology solutions that enable its customers to build infrastructure and industry in the communities it serves.

    Under the guidance of TJ Burns, RMS Rentals echoes this approach. The company's professional staff thoroughly qualifies every rental and sales opportunity to assure customers receive the right machine at the right price. Machines are maintained and supported by factory trained parts and service technicians. RMS Rentals is committed to providing the services, technical support and product solutions that let customers complete projects on schedule and within budget.




