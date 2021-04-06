Road Widener LLC, a manufacturer of road construction equipment, recently appointed Todd Dohnal and Jack Nate as regional sales managers, as the company focuses on expanding its direct sales coverage worldwide to better serve its customers.

Dohnal will serve the eastern United States and Europe and Nate will manage the central United States and Canada. As regional sales managers, the two will focus on bringing road repair solutions and increasing productivity and safety for contractors worldwide.

"Road Widener strives to bring customers unbeatable safety and efficiency with innovative road construction equipment," said Todd Granger, Road Widener director of sales. "Todd and Jack have made excellent additions to the team and are assets for their customers as we expand and define our territories and customer support globally."

In addition to the territories assigned to Dohnal and Nate, Road Widener's sales team includes Dano Rivas, serving the western United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Australia, and Granger as the representative for all other regions.

Dohnal has 22 years of experience in the construction equipment industry, the most recent of which were spent as a dealer development manager for a major construction machinery manufacturer. There, Dohnal's responsibilities included locating, evaluating and installing new dealer distribution and assisting with the sales team.

Nate comes to Road Widener from a major access equipment manufacturer where he spent the majority of his time as a field sales manager. Nate's responsibilities included managing product lines for dealers and equipment education for dealers and end users.

"With nearly a quarter of a century of experience, I know the value of a partnership," Dohnal said. "I'm looking forward to building strong relationships with new and existing dealers and customers by providing direct support and solutions worldwide."

It is a sentiment shared by his fellow new hire. "I'm excited to help customers and dealers increase operator safety and efficiency, and win more bids," Nate said.

For more information, call 844/494-3363 or visit www.roadwidenerllc.com.

