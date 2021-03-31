Masaba Inc., a United States manufacturer of bulk material handling solutions, announced the addition of RoadBuilders Machinery to its distributor network.

"We are pleased to have RoadBuilders Machinery join our network of distributors," said Kevin Glendenning, midwest region sales manager of Masaba. "With their multiple locations throughout Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska along with a knowledgeable support and sales staff, Road Builders business model fits very well with our plans for the future."

RoadBuilders Machinery was founded by Phil McCoy in 1985 providing top-quality equipment and service to customers in the Kansas City area. In 1989, RoadBuilders became an exclusive Komatsu dealer and moved to its current headquarters in Kansas City, Kan. With the acquisition of Fehr's Tractor in 2000, RoadBuilders added three new locations — Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island, Neb.

In mid- 2008, RoadBuilders expanded into the Springfield, Mo., area by opening Midwest Equipment and Supply. In 2017, RoadBuilders Machinery expanded into its newest location in Norfolk, Neb., exhibiting its commitment to customer service and accountability.

Phil's son, Bryan, took the reins of RoadBuilders Machinery in 2018 after the passing of his father, and brings his own visions to the company, while upholding the values and excellence that his father showed and brought to the table when bringing his vision to life.

McCoy, president of RoadBuilders, is excited about the partnership.

"Masaba gives us the opportunity to offer our customers a great product line for crushing and screening production," he said. "They are a solid company that understands the importance of maintaining and supporting their products."

With the addition of Masaba, RoadBuilders Machinery also is proud to offer other equipment lines including Komatsu, GOMACO, Metso, Takeuchi, NPK, Gradall, JRB, Sandvik, Terex/Fuchs and LaBounty.

Today, RoadBuilders Machinery has facilities in Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Grand Island, Neb.; Lincoln, Neb.; Norfolk, Neb.; and Springfield, Mo. It will represent all product lines of Masaba Inc.

For more information, visit roadbuildersmachinery.com and masabainc.com.

