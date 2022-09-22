Robert H. Finke & Sons held a three-day customer appreciation event at its facility in Selkirk, N.Y., on Sept. 8 to 10.

On Thursday and Friday, customers were invited to stop by, eat lunch, enjoy product displays, compete in an excavator rodeo, talk to factory representatives, let the kids explore an obstacle course designed just for them and catch up with friends and fellow contractors. The celebration culminated with a big event on Saturday that included a hog roast, raw bar, ice cream and fried dough bar, and live entertainment.

Robert H. Finke & Sons Inc. is one of the New York Capital Region premier equipment distributors who represents some of the most recognized manufacturers in the industry, including Wirtgen, Kobelco, Bobcat, Doosan, just to name a few. Its reputation for dependable service and support and a commitment to a massive late model rental fleet has put it in the enviable position of being the primary equipment supplier to some of the premier contractors in the area, the company said. CEG

