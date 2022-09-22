List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Robert H. Finke & Sons Holds Customer Appreciation Event

Thu September 22, 2022 - Northeast Edition #20
CEG


Robert H. Finke & Sons held a three-day customer appreciation event at its facility in Selkirk, N.Y., on Sept. 8 to 10.

On Thursday and Friday, customers were invited to stop by, eat lunch, enjoy product displays, compete in an excavator rodeo, talk to factory representatives, let the kids explore an obstacle course designed just for them and catch up with friends and fellow contractors. The celebration culminated with a big event on Saturday that included a hog roast, raw bar, ice cream and fried dough bar, and live entertainment.

Robert H. Finke & Sons Inc. is one of the New York Capital Region premier equipment distributors who represents some of the most recognized manufacturers in the industry, including Wirtgen, Kobelco, Bobcat, Doosan, just to name a few. Its reputation for dependable service and support and a commitment to a massive late model rental fleet has put it in the enviable position of being the primary equipment supplier to some of the premier contractors in the area, the company said. CEG

Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12

Robert H. Finke & Sons has been a Kobelco distributor for multiple decades and supplies some of New York’s largest contractors. (L-R) are Jared Finke of Robert H. Finke & Sons, and John Konkoski, Dave Donneral and Greg Dainey, all of Kobelco. (CEG photo)
Skills are tested as operators compete to achieve the best time in the Bobcat excavator rodeo. (CEG photo)
Representing Night Hawk sweepers are Steve Elliott (L) and Tracy Day. (CEG photo)
To accommodate its heavy highway and municipal customers, Finke offers every form of traffic control device imaginable. (CEG photo)
R.H. Finke & Son’s expansive facility in Selkirk, N.Y., just south of Albany, is recognized as one of the most modern and technologically advanced facilities in the region. (CEG photo)
Throughout the course of the three-day event, customers were welcome to stop by with their families and crew to enjoy a hot meal. (CEG photo)
Hunter Rigging Corp., in Hunter, N.Y., brought this vintage Mack tractor to the event. (CEG photo)
Robert H. Finke & Sons is the exclusive importer of the ShoulderMaster road widener attachment paver from Australia. ShoulderMaster displayed its new model 1500, which features a new screed specifically engineered for the U.S. market. Representing ShoulderMaster at the appreciation event were Craig Pinson and Ashleigh Pinson. (CEG photo)
Robert H. Finke & Sons proudly represents the entire Wirtgen family of paving products, including Hamm, Vogele, Wirtgen milling machines and Kleemann aggregate products. Dan Bauer (L), of Robert H. Finke & Sons and Dave Reposa of The Wirtgen Group were on hand to answer questions. (CEG photo)
A two-time Eastern Regional champion who has earned 11 regional event titles, multiple Jeg’s All-Star berths and three NHRA National Event titles, John Finke — along with his current driver, Jackie Fricke — poses with his NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster. Since joining Finke Racing, Fricke has earned many firsts, including a Jegs All-Star Championship and Regional Championship. She also is a multiple time NHRA National and Regional event winner. (CEG photo)
Duane Flufluer represented Lucas Oils at the event. (CEG photo)
Don Fiacco (R) takes a moment to catch up with one of the Capital Region’s leading contractors: Chris Distefano, chief operating officer of Harrison & Burrowes. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Concrete Sector Continues to See Project Delays, Production Cut-Backs

Atkinson Moves Mountains On California Highway Project

Uncommon MSE Wall Failure Calls for Unique Geotechnical Solutions

Bobcat Unleashes T86 Compact Track Loader, S86 Skid Steer Loader

Texas AGC Lauds Record $85B in Funding

Bizzack Construction Leads Vital Corridor Q Work

Tracey Road to Hold Event Celebrating Major Expansion

Mecalac Introduces New Swing Loader Models to North American Market



 

Read more about...

Bizzack Construction LLC Events New York Robert H Finke & Sons






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA