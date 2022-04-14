Rokbak has signed up ProSource Machinery to represent Rokbak in Colorado and Montana.

As part of Rokbak's expansion in key territories and markets, the Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer has announced the appointment of a new North American dealer, ProSource Machinery.

To support the company's ambitious business aspirations for the United States and to reinforce its commitment to customers, while strengthening its presence in this important hauler market, Rokbak has signed up ProSource Machinery to represent Rokbak in Colorado and Montana.

Specializing in articulated haulers, Rokbak offers two models: the 30.9 ton payload RA30 and the 41.9 ton payload RA40.

ProSource Machinery, which is headquartered in Denver, Colo., and has offices in Billings, Mont., Platteville, Colo., and Williston, N.D., was founded by owner Derek Dicks in 2014. All of ProSource Machinery's locations support customers with parts, servicing and heavy equipment. As well as Rokbak, the company also represents a range of other equipment brands.

Quality Products, Services

"My company was founded on the core principles of great customer service and quality products for our customers," said Dicks.

"A quality brand such as Rokbak also offers all of this. Rokbak is manufacturing some really awesome new products and there is huge interest in what the company is now offering to the U.S. hauler market. With the demand we are seeing there's sure to be a lot of interest in these new haulers."

"I'm delighted Rokbak has appointed ProSource Machinery as a dealer, Derek and his team are covering an important territory for our company," said Robert Franklin, director of sales, Americas, at Rokbak.

"ProSource Machinery is an experienced dealer with an excellent reputation — it will be a great partner for Rokbak, especially in terms of customer service and dependability. We are looking forward to a long and productive working relationship together."

An Experienced Dealer

Dicks has always had a love for machinery. He began his career as a heavy equipment mechanic, working his way up the ladder over the course of 25 years at a heavy equipment corporate dealership. During this time, he saw opportunities to create a distribution company that could be made differently and perform better.

In 2014, Dicks left his corporate career and opened his own company with only one other employee — his daughter — and his very first office was a spare bedroom in his home.

As his company grew, Dicks branched out to Williston, taking advantage of the oil market that was booming at the time. He eventually set up on the main strip of Williston and hired several more employees. Later came a larger office in Billings and today ProSource Machinery has 23 employees.

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com.

Today's top stories