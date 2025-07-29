Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Roland Announces Jeff Price as New Territory Manager

    Roland Machinery Company has appointed Jeff Price as the new territory manager, where he will focus on building strong relationships with customers in various counties in Wisconsin. Price's role includes selling, renting, and leasing product lines, excluding logging equipment, with a focus on problem-solving and support. He aims to deepen his knowledge of heavy equipment industries and emphasize building trust and value within customer relationships.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG/Roland Machinery


    Jeff Price
    Roland Machinery photo
    Jeff Price

    Roland Machinery Company (RMC) announced Jeff Price as its new territory manager. Price will be working out of RMC's Eau Claire location covering Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe counties.

    "This opportunity at RMC allows me to focus on building strong relationships and helping customers find the right solutions for their business," said Price. "It puts me in a position where I can be out in the field, meeting people face-to-face, understanding their challenges and being a reliable point of contact they can trust."

    Price will be responsible for selling, renting and leasing all RMC's product lines, excluding logging equipment. His role also includes problem-solving and acting as a trusted support channel for customers.

    Price looks forward to deepening his knowledge of the heavy equipment industry from the technical side of the machines to the specific needs of industries like mining, construction, farming, municipalities, energy and waste management.

    "My experience in the mining industry has given me valuable insight into what customers value," said Price. "Someone they can trust, rely on and who brings honesty and value to the table. I've learned that building strong relationships isn't just about making a sale, it's about being dependable, responsive and genuinely caring about their success."

    For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com.  CEG




    Read more about...

    Employee News Roland Machinery Co. Wisconsin







