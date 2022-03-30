List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Roland Machinery Hires Keffer as Veep, General Manager of Wisconsin Division

Wed March 30, 2022 - Midwest Edition #7
CEG / Roland Machinery Co.


Del Keffer, vice president and general manager of Roland Machinery, Wisconsin division.
Roland Machinery announced it has hired Del Keffer to serve as its new vice president and general manager of its Wisconsin division. Keffer will be based at the Franksville store, located at 3540 Ten Point Lane, Franksville, Wis.

Keffer, a 43-year industry vet, has worked within rental companies, dealerships and manufacturers at every level from parts counter to executive management.

"As Roland Machinery continues its growth, we must continue to invest in our people infrastructure," said Matt Roland, CEO of Roland Machinery Co. "I'm excited to have Del join the RMC team. Del and I have had a relationship for a long time. Del has history of building relationships with his staff and customers. These relationships are extremely valuable to aiding our customers in a strong growth trajectory."

Keffer looks forward to being part of the Roland team.

"My career today is that of a teacher and mentor, all the while knowing and understanding that urgent customer care carries the team to victory," said Keffer. "Passing these beliefs and actions within our division and forming a formidable team for future growth is where each day begins."

Roland Machinery Company has been serving the Midwest for more than 60 years, with 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Roland offers customers a variety of products, support and service. From top-line machines to its full line of attachments to an extensive parts inventory, Roland's equipment lines include Komatsu, Komatsu Forestry, Gradall, Serco, Tana, Fecon, Wirtgen, Vogele, Kleeman, Hamm, LeeBoy, SENNEBOGEN, Doosan Portable Power and more.

For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG




