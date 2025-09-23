Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Roland Welcomes Guests to Customer Appreciation Day

    Roland Machinery Co. recently hosted a customer appreciation event in Portage, Ind., showcasing various construction machinery like excavators, loaders, rollers and pavers. Guests enjoyed lunch while getting a first-hand look at the latest equipment. For more details, visit rolandmachinery.com.

    September 23, 2025 - Midwest Edition #20

    CEG


    Roland Machinery Co. held a customer appreciation event at its facility at 6450 Melton Rd., in Portage, Ind., on Sept. 11.

    In addition to lunch, guests had the chance to see the latest construction machinery up close, including the Komatsu PC22LC excavator, a Komatsu WA 475 wheel loader, a Hamm HD12 tandem roller, a LeeBoy 1000G asphalt paver and more.

    For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

    (L-R): Russ Kyle and Don Haverstuhl of Woodland Village talk with Mike Vanderbok of Roland Machinery Co. (CEG photo)
    Jenkins Davis (L) has been with Komatsu America for 47 years and in the industry for more than 50 years. Davis shares his knowledge about this Komatsu PC220LC excavator with Dan Komenda, superintendent of Portage Field Forces. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brady Link and Chris Hicks of Reworld, a waste solution company, talk with Steve Crutchfield of Roland Machinery. (CEG photo)
    Bob Schalow (L), territory manager of Roland Machinery, takes a break with Greg Wieczorek, corporate maintenance of TMS. (CEG photo)
    One of the many machines for customers to look over during the event was this Komatsu WA 475 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    This LeeBoy 1000G asphalt paver is just one of many paving solutions Roland Machinery offers its customers. (CEG photo)
    The Komatsu PC220LC excavator greets guests as they arrive for Roland Machinery’s customer appreciation event. (CEG photo)
    This Hamm HD12 tandem roller is ready to prove what it can do. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ray Pavesich of Gallagher Asphalt; Ed Ellis of Roland Machinery; and Brian Ludke of Gallagher Asphalt. (CEG photo)
    Nick Bonarigo (L) of Gallagher Asphalt catches up with Matt Roland, president of Roland Machinery Co. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Looking at the specs on this Komatsu PC22LC excavator are three generations: Tyler, George and Mark Davis of Davis Excavating. (CEG photo)
    Marc Pompilii (L) of Sevenson Environmental Services brought his service dog, Hope, to the event, where he talked with Rodger Dillon of Roland Machinery about this Komatsu PC22LC excavator. (CEG photo)
    Guests were treated to lunch, as well as being able to see equipment up close at Roland Machinery’s customer appreciation day. (CEG photo)
    Dave Hawn (L) of Beemsterboer in Hammond, Ind., and Mike Vanderbok of Roland Machinery discussed the power of this Komatsu WA475 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    A Roland Machinery service truck hoists the flag above the customer appreciation event in Portage, Ind. (CEG photo)
    Belinda Speer and Ian Fahrenkrog of Carmeuse Portage stopped by the Roland Machinery Customer Appreciation event in Portage, Ind. (CEG photo)




