Roland Machinery Co. recently hosted a customer appreciation event in Portage, Ind., showcasing various construction machinery like excavators, loaders, rollers and pavers. Guests enjoyed lunch while getting a first-hand look at the latest equipment. For more details, visit rolandmachinery.com.

Roland Machinery Co. held a customer appreciation event at its facility at 6450 Melton Rd., in Portage, Ind., on Sept. 11.

In addition to lunch, guests had the chance to see the latest construction machinery up close, including the Komatsu PC22LC excavator, a Komatsu WA 475 wheel loader, a Hamm HD12 tandem roller, a LeeBoy 1000G asphalt paver and more.

For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

Today's top stories