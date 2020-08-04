Rosen, Barton Set Record at 14th Annual Summer Auction

In keeping with Ohio's July weather, equipment buying heated up at Rosen & Company's 14th Annual Summer Heavy Equipment Machinery and CMHA Surplus Vehicle Auction, held in conjunction Buddy Barton Auctions, on July 17 in Cleveland.

According to Sheila Rosen, Rosen & Company president, the number of registered bidders set a record for the company with close to 300 equipment buyers in attendance at the auction site competing with approximately 1,000 online bidders.

Equipment up for bid included a large selection of commercial and contractor trucks, along with a variety of construction equipment, including dozers, skid steer loaders, cranes, trailers and forklifts. The auction also included a wide range of landscaping equipment, miscellaneous items, automobiles and motorcycles.

One of Ohio's longest operating auction companies, Rosen & Company was established in 1917. Helmed by Sheila Rosen, the company is in its fourth generation of family management. Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions serves as the company's lead auctioneer.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com.