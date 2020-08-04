--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Rosen, Barton Set Record at 14th Annual Summer Auction

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
CEG



In keeping with Ohio's July weather, equipment buying heated up at Rosen & Company's 14th Annual Summer Heavy Equipment Machinery and CMHA Surplus Vehicle Auction, held in conjunction Buddy Barton Auctions, on July 17 in Cleveland.

According to Sheila Rosen, Rosen & Company president, the number of registered bidders set a record for the company with close to 300 equipment buyers in attendance at the auction site competing with approximately 1,000 online bidders.

Equipment up for bid included a large selection of commercial and contractor trucks, along with a variety of construction equipment, including dozers, skid steer loaders, cranes, trailers and forklifts. The auction also included a wide range of landscaping equipment, miscellaneous items, automobiles and motorcycles.

One of Ohio's longest operating auction companies, Rosen & Company was established in 1917. Helmed by Sheila Rosen, the company is in its fourth generation of family management. Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions serves as the company's lead auctioneer.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

Bill Suglia of Suglia Excavating thought that one of these skid steers would make a worthwhile addition to his equipment fleet.
(L-R): Anthony Frato, with his uncle, also named Anthony Frato, of Frato Products, joined Andy Kiss of Andy’s Empire Construction and Demolition to take in the auction.
Jeff Kelly (L) and Stan Houston of Houston’s Towing reviewed the trucks up for bid at the auction.
Father-and-son team Jeff Cole senior and junior, of Jeff Cole Contractors, came to the auction in search of a dump truck.
Rosen & Company’s Marvin Schiff (L) with auction partner Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions, prepare for the outdoor bidding at the auction.
Coon Restoration’s Dan Blend picked up some bargains at the auction.
Chris Peters of Peter’s Professional Landscaping considers a bid on attachments at the auction.
Auctions Buddy Barton Auctions/Rosen & Company Inc. Ohio Rosen & Company Inc.