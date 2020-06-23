Rosen, Buddy Barton Hold On-Site Auction in Cleveland

Rosen & Company, with Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions, held a construction and industrial equipment auction in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 12. Conducted at Collinwood Iron and Metal Recycling and Salvage's equipment yard and warehouse, the auction featured equipment ranging from dozers, excavators, skid steers and wheel loaders to trucks and a variety of recycling equipment as well other miscellaneous vehicles and equipment.

The auction drew enthusiastic bidding from both on-site and online buyers resulting in an even 50/50 split of dollars spent between online and live bidders. Both equipment sellers and buyers were pleased with the prices realized at the auction.

According to Rosen & Company President Sheila Rosen, one highlight of local interest at the sale was a 1932 Ford Model B flatbed truck, which sold for $22,000. The truck originally belonged to Richardson's Market, located on the near west side of Cleveland. The seller was the vehicle's second owner, who pridefully owned the truck for the past 30 years. The buyer also is a Cleveland market owner and has plans to display the truck at one of his stores.

Established in 1917, Rosen & Company Inc. is one of Ohio's longest-operating auction companies, providing auctioneering, appraising and liquidating services in the Midwest for four generations. Currently led by Sheila Rosen, Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions serves as lead auctioneer.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG