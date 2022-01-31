List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Rototilt Inc. Welcomes Dane Keiter as Product Support Technician

Mon January 31, 2022 - National Edition
Rototilt


Dane Keiter
Dane Keiter

Rototilt Inc. has welcomed Dane Keiter to its North American product support team. Keiter's main responsibilities will include field and technical support, as well as Rototilt tiltrotator installation across North America, mainly focusing in the United States.

Keiter brings extensive experience in heavy equipment repair and service, both as a field technician and in-house mechanic. Highlights include five years at United Rentals as a level IV field service technician.

"We are confident his experience and skill set will be a huge asset to Rototilt and we are excited to have him as part of our team," the company said.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.




Today's top stories

Demolition Crews Proceed Carefully to Avoid Premature Collapse of Old Span

Increase Sales, Profitability for Volvo Construction Equipment in Q4

Vector Construction Completes Redecking of Thompson Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project

AED Holds Annual Summit, CONDEX in Orlando, Fla.

Contractors Strategize How Best to Fill Job Openings

ASV Announces Briggs Equipment, FMI Equipment as 2021 Dealers of the Year

Replacement of NJ Rt. 3 Bridge Over Hackensack River in Secaucus is Planned

Funds Okayed for Building Two Stamford, Conn., Schools, But More Needed



 

Read more about...

Attachments Business News Employee News Rototilt






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo