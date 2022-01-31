Dane Keiter

Rototilt Inc. has welcomed Dane Keiter to its North American product support team. Keiter's main responsibilities will include field and technical support, as well as Rototilt tiltrotator installation across North America, mainly focusing in the United States.

Keiter brings extensive experience in heavy equipment repair and service, both as a field technician and in-house mechanic. Highlights include five years at United Rentals as a level IV field service technician.

"We are confident his experience and skill set will be a huge asset to Rototilt and we are excited to have him as part of our team," the company said.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.

Today's top stories