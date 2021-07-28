Equipmentdown-arrow
Rubble Master Adds Century Equipment Co as New Dealer

Wed July 28, 2021 - West Edition #16
Rubble Master


Century Equipment has eight convenient locations throughout Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.
Rubble Master recently announced that it has named Century Equipment Co to its growing dealer network in North America. Century Equipment has eight convenient locations throughout Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.

"Our current customers already deal with materials that are being processed by crushers and screens," said Ryan May, president of Century Equipment. "Partnering with Rubble Master has been a no-brainer to better serve our customers. Crushing & screening equipment complements all brands that we currently carry."

Since 1969, Century Equipment has grown to a sizeable earthmoving dealership now offering sales, service, parts and rentals of Rubble Master mobile crushing & screening equipment.

"We are very excited to partner with Century Equipment and provide our customers the best product support and service in the industry," said Jackson McAdam, managing director of Rubble Master Americas Corp.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




