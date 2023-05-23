RubbleCrusher announced Rackers Equipment Company as its newest dealer partner. Rackers Equipment Company will sell and distribute RubbleCrusher's line of compact, mobile crushing equipment for the aggregates and recycling industries throughout Missouri.

"We are extremely excited to represent RubbleCrusher because it allows us to expand our current customer base as well as provide a wider variety of options to our current customers. After meeting with the RubbleCrusher team, we felt like the company was the perfect fit for us," said Matt Rackers, co-owner of Rackers Equipment Company. "Our mission is to appeal to a broader range of customers, help them find the right machine for their particular application, and this partnership helps us do that."

Rackers Equipment Company was founded in 1989 by current co-owner Gary Rackers and his father, the late Leo Rackers, who worked in the aggregate and mining industry for 40 years. Today, Rackers Equipment Company is still going strong under the leadership of Gary and his son, Matt. Rackers Equipment is known for its friendly and knowledgeable customer service. The company stands by all its equipment sales, which is what has led to Rackers Equipment's outstanding industry reputation.

"Rackers Equipment Company, which is also a family-owned company, has a lot of the same values and goals when it comes to equipment and their customers. I look forward to growing and developing our relationship and businesses together with Gary and Matt," said David MacLynn, RubbleCrusher's regional sales manager.

RubbleCrusher offers compact and robust crushing and screening equipment across various industries, allowing for on-site recycling of C&D waste materials.

For more information, visit rubblecrusher.com, rackersequipment.com or contact [email protected]

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

