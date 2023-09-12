Ruffridge Johnson of Centerville, Minn., held its first ever Ecoverse product lineup demo day at the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility in Shakopee, Minn., on July 20. Beautiful weather led to great attendance as the event showcased various Ecoverse machines.

The facility, an enterprise owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), focuses on being a good steward of the earth. There, organic materials — such as food and yard waste from residential, commercial and municipal customers — are recycled into compost. The SMSC Organics Recycling Facility also processes wood to be used as mulch. The enterprise's compost and mulch products are available for retail and wholesale purchasing and is open to the public.

"What a great opportunity to spend time with people in the environmental processing industry," said Dave Hosch, president of Ruffridge Johnson. "The chance to see multiple pieces of equipment showcased at one site was very attractive to the attendees."

With such an extensive facility and large acreage of multiple stages of biomass material this facility was the perfect place to demo the following Ecoverse machines:

Doppstadt high-torque shredder

Doppstadt high-speed grinder

Doppstadt trommel screen

EcoScreen trommel screen

Backhus windrow turner

EcoSift density separator

EcoSift windsifter

Backers star screen

"What a great day," said Nick Ender, sales manager, environmental equipment of Ruffridge Johnson. "We had great weather, a large group of customers and a great lineup of equipment to demonstrate." CEG

