    VIDEO: Ruffridge Johnson Hosts First Ever Ecoverse Demo Day

    Tue September 12, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG



    Attendees witnessed the power of the grinder and shredder, as well as the windrow turner during Ruffridge Johnson’s Ecoverse demo day. (Ruffridge Johnson photo) Ruffridge Johnson of Centerville, Minn., held its first ever Ecoverse product lineup demo day at the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility in Shakopee, Minn., on July 20. (CEG photo) This panel opens for easy access to the Doppstadt Inventhor Type 9 shredder. This machine is made to handle the hardest applications. (CEG photo) Martin Morgan, Ecoverse sales manager, central region, goes over the inner workings of the Doppstadt Inventhor with the attendees. (CEG photo) (L-R) are Delton DeMarce, service manager of Ruffridge Johnson; Pete Summers, service specialist of Ruffridge Johnson; Nick Ender, sales manager of environmental equipment of Ruffridge Johnson; and Dave Hosch, president of Ruffridge Johnson. (CEG photo) The Backhus A 60 windrow turner can turn up to 6,500 cu. yd. per hour and handle a windrow up to 20 ft. wide and 9 ft. tall. (CEG photo) Among the machines demonstrated were the Doppstadt AK640K high-speed grinder and the Doppstadt Inventhor 9 shredder. (Ruffridge Johnson photo) Beautiful weather led to great attendance as the event showcased various Ecoverse machines.(Ruffridge Johnson photo) The EcoScreen Duplex 52 is a double-drum trommel screen that allows for high-production, three-fraction screening. (Ruffridge Johnson photo) The high efficiency operation of the Backhus A60 windrow turner requires less horsepower and results in hourly fuel savings.(Ruffridge Johnson photo)

    Ruffridge Johnson of Centerville, Minn., held its first ever Ecoverse product lineup demo day at the SMSC Organics Recycling Facility in Shakopee, Minn., on July 20. Beautiful weather led to great attendance as the event showcased various Ecoverse machines.

    The facility, an enterprise owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), focuses on being a good steward of the earth. There, organic materials — such as food and yard waste from residential, commercial and municipal customers — are recycled into compost. The SMSC Organics Recycling Facility also processes wood to be used as mulch. The enterprise's compost and mulch products are available for retail and wholesale purchasing and is open to the public.

    "What a great opportunity to spend time with people in the environmental processing industry," said Dave Hosch, president of Ruffridge Johnson. "The chance to see multiple pieces of equipment showcased at one site was very attractive to the attendees."

    With such an extensive facility and large acreage of multiple stages of biomass material this facility was the perfect place to demo the following Ecoverse machines:

    • Doppstadt high-torque shredder
    • Doppstadt high-speed grinder
    • Doppstadt trommel screen
    • EcoScreen trommel screen
    • Backhus windrow turner
    • EcoSift density separator
    • EcoSift windsifter
    • Backers star screen

    "What a great day," said Nick Ender, sales manager, environmental equipment of Ruffridge Johnson. "We had great weather, a large group of customers and a great lineup of equipment to demonstrate." CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




